The new Peugeot 508 marks a strong change of direction for the segment and features a sleek, modern design and an exclusive, spectacular interior.

(design sketches via Gilles Vidal‘s Instagram page)

In recent years the continuous growth of SUVs and crossovers’ market has reduced the importance of conventional, D-segment sedans, especially those aimed at non-executive customers, and in the last four years the market has been stagnant.

In order to revert this trend, for the new-generation 508 Peugeot decided to make a strong move and create a more pronounced identity, through a sleek, dynamic 5-door fastback design and a very distinctive interior which evolves the company’s i-Cockpit.

Exterior Design

The proportions are characterized by a reduced height – 1.40 meters – and dynamic lines that give the car a coupé-like look.

The front end has an aggressive stance, with a lowered hood and a grille influenced by the recent Instinct Concept and full LED headlights that integrate sharp, vertical daytime running lights that visually frame the car’s face, running from the headlights to the bumper’s air intakes.

From the side, the silhouette of the new 508 features a low and sleek roofline, inspired by the trends in the premium sector design.

At 4.75 meters the length is relatively compact, with a 8 cm decrease compared to the outgoing model.

The premium look was achieved through a number of features, including frameless doors, flush-fitting and minimal gaps; there is no conventional overlap of the hood, glazing support and door frames, and the roof aerial has been removed (now silk-screened).

Spanning the rear end and framed between the rear lights is the glossy black horizontal strip that is a trademark of Peugeot’s current line-up.

The the three-dimensional full LED tail lights are derived from the solution presented on the most recent Peugeot concept cars and first introduced with the Quartz, these lights.

These lights are illuminated throughout the night and day with adaptive intensity, and make the colored claws constantly visible.

Another original feature is the hidden tailgate that gives optimal access to the 487-litre trunk.

Interior Design

The cabin is focused on quality and originality. The main element is the spectacular, premium instrument panel equipped with the latest version of the i-Cockpit system.

The onboard controls include a compact steering wheel, a 10-inch wide HD capacitive touch-screen in 8:3 format and a head-up display unit with a high-resolution 12.3-inch digital screen positioned above the steering wheel and integrating six different display modes.

The central touch-screen is combined by seven toggle switches resembling piano keys that give direct, permanent access to the main comfort features.

The eight-speed automatic gearbox lever is electrically powered with one-touch control and is coupled with steering-wheel paddles.

The cabin also features two different ambiences – Boost and Relax – which include settings for ambient lighting intensity and color, musical ambience, seat massage as well as different electronic suspension configurations.

Set to debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the new Peugeot 508 will go on sale worldwide from September 2018.