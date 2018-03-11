SsangYong e-SIV Concept

SsangYong e-SIV Concept

Presented at this year’s Geneva Show, the SsangYong e-SIV Concept is a C-segment electric SUV that showcases the brand’s future strategy for electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving.


The e-SIV is the company’s fifth electric car concept to be exhibited, following the KEV1 in 2010, KEV2 (2011), e-XIV (2012), and Tivoli EV-R shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015.

e-SIV – which stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle, has been developed to demonstrate SsangYong’s strategy: the company recognizes that change in future mobility will only result from positive consumer interest, engagement and experience, and e-SIV will be central in helping to shape the next-generation of SsangYong SUVs and EVs.

e-SIV was inspired by SsangYong’s design language that embraces the power and dynamism found in Korea’s natural environment, interpreted through a new design concept dubbed ‘New horizon, smart dynamism’.

The coupé-like design incorporates elements that express usability, convenience, youthfulness and sportiness.

 

The interior has a bright and contemporary look, and the design is based on the idea of a smart, user-centric interface within a balanced and organized space, and is equipped with four independent bucket seats.

The Geonic pattern is used throughout for the soft materials, and contributes to create a comfortable environment for the driver when driving autonomously. The atmosphere is completed by the ambient light around the instrument panel and door trims.

The wide and clear information display is designed to make the car user-focused for the driver and passengers, with a really spacious feel.  The instrument cluster communicates information and messages via clear graphics suitable for self-driving and optimized for future connectivity.

The second-row center console not only allows information to be shared with rear seat passengers, but is also adjustable to enhance interior space utilization.

Connectivity technologies include a remote battery charging and management system and advanced infotainment features enhanced by machine learning speech recognition.

 

SsangYong e-SIV Concept – Technical data

Model e-SIV
Dimensions Overall length mm 4,460
Overall width mm 1,870
Overall height mm 1,630
Wheelbase mm 2,675
Motor 140kW
Battery 61.5kWh
Charging time (Fast time) 80% of charging in 50 minutes
Cruising range 320 – 450km
Max speed 150km/h
CO2 g/km 0

(Source: SsangYong)

