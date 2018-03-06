Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept

The Vision X Concept previews Škoda’s future compact SUV/crossover, with a dynamic design and a hybrid powertrain, and is expected to be launched in 2019.

The Vision X previews the third SUV of the company – following the Kodiaq and the Karoq – and is characterized by compact dimensions: it is 426 cm long, 181 cm wide and 154 cm tall, and the relatively long wheelbase of 265 cm enables to have short overhangs and an spacious interior.

The exterior design adopts the brand’s current design DNA made of tight surfaces, with well-defined, sharp edges and character lines, and should give clear indications on the upcoming production model.

The lines typical of the brand’s current design language are inspired by crystalline shapes and can be found in the headlights, rear lights and wing mirrors of the concept car.

Typical features of the company’s SUV design are the tornado line that runs from the headlights to the rear, the side windows which taper towards the rear, and the wheel arches.

The front end has the brand-typical radiator grille with double vertical slats and the logo positioned directly above it on the hood. Both the grille and logo feature backlighting.

The design of the split headlights aims at underlining the robust and protective nature of the vehicle and follows the design of the previous SUV models.

The triangular LED rear lights are split in two parts and integrated separately into the rear section. Together, they form the ‘C’ shape typical of Škoda models.

The overall emotional look of the Vision X Concept is reflected in its exterior finish – a combination of FlexGreen and anthracite colors.

Head of Design Oliver Stefani commented: “The design of the Škoda Vision X expresses a zest for life and enthusiasm for an active urban lifestyle.”

“The design language typically seen in Škoda SUV models has been rigorously carried over to a new vehicle segment.”

Interior Design

In the brand’s tradition, the cabin is focused on providing generous dimensions and a versatile space to all passengers.

The wide dashboard features symmetrical surfaces with lines that mirror the contour for the front end of the hood and integrates a number of triangular features, such as the air outlets.

The sporty and active lifestyle-oriented nature is also reflected in the materials chosen for the seat surfaces, door trims, centre console and dashboard: a mix of breathable fabrics, artificial leather and rubber.

The car is equipped with an advanced connectivity system centered around a center console with a polished glass surface.

Hybrid Powertrain

The new hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5 literCNG- and gasoline-powered engine and two electric motors, delivers a power output of 96 kW (130 PS) and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, while emitting low just 89 g/Km of CO2.

The first electric motor is the belt-driven starter generator of the combustion engine while the second unit drives the rear axle.

(Source: Škoda)