Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept

Concept Cars 6 Mar 2018
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept

The Vision X Concept previews Škoda’s future compact SUV/crossover, with a dynamic design and a hybrid powertrain, and is expected to be launched in 2019.


The Vision X previews the third SUV of the company – following the Kodiaq and the Karoq – and is characterized by compact dimensions: it is 426 cm long, 181 cm wide and 154 cm tall, and the relatively long wheelbase of 265 cm enables to have short overhangs and an spacious interior.

Skoda Vision X Concept Design Sketch Render

The exterior design adopts the brand’s current design DNA made of tight surfaces, with well-defined, sharp edges and character lines, and should give clear indications on the upcoming production model.

Skoda Vision X Concept

The lines typical of the brand’s current design language are inspired by crystalline shapes and can be found in the headlights, rear lights and wing mirrors of the concept car.

Geneva 2018 Show Skoda Vision X Concept detail

The crystalline design’s reference to traditional Bohemian glass art is expressed by an exclusive choice of materials for details  such as the radiator grille’s trims and double slats, the logo on the hood and decorative elements in the wing mirrors.

Typical features of the company’s SUV design are the tornado line that runs from the headlights to the rear, the side windows which taper towards the rear, and the wheel arches.

Geneva 2018 Show Skoda Vision X Concept

The front end has the brand-typical radiator grille with double vertical slats and the logo positioned directly above it on the hood. Both the grille and logo feature backlighting.

Skoda Vision X Concept

The design of the split headlights aims at underlining the robust and protective nature of the vehicle and follows the design of the previous SUV models.

Geneva 2018 Show Skoda Vision X Concept Front end and headlight

Compared to the Karoq and the Kodiaq, in the Vision X the lighting functions have been rearranged: the upper lighting units – each with four lenses made from hand-cut lead crystal – feature the daytime running lights and indicators with LED technology.  The indicator contains sequential lights (sweeping effect). The lights below – also in a cut lead crystal design – offer LED technology for the dipped and high beam.

Skoda Vision X Concept Design Sketch Render

The triangular LED rear lights are split in two parts and integrated separately into the rear section. Together, they form the ‘C’ shape typical of Škoda models.

The overall emotional look of the Vision X Concept is reflected in its exterior finish – a combination of FlexGreen and anthracite colors.

Head of Design Oliver Stefani commented: “The design of the Škoda Vision X expresses a zest for life and enthusiasm for an active urban lifestyle.”

“The design language typically seen in Škoda SUV models has been rigorously carried over to a new vehicle segment.”

Skoda Vision X Concept Wheel

The 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels showcase a 3D design with polished alloy parts and the anthracite, matt paintwork on the crystalline-design spokes which strengthen the rugged overall impression.

Geneva 2018 Show Skoda Vision X Concept

Interior Design

In the brand’s tradition, the cabin is focused on providing generous dimensions and a versatile space to all passengers.

Skoda Vision X Concept Interior

The wide dashboard features symmetrical surfaces with lines that mirror the contour for the front end of the hood and integrates a number of triangular features, such as the air outlets.

Skoda Vision X Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

The sporty and active lifestyle-oriented nature is also reflected in the materials chosen for the seat surfaces, door trims, centre console and dashboard: a mix of breathable fabrics, artificial leather and rubber.

Skoda Vision X Concept Interior Design Sketch Render

The car is equipped with an advanced connectivity system centered around a center console with a polished glass surface.

Hybrid Powertrain

The new hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5 literCNG- and gasoline-powered engine and two electric motors, delivers a power output of 96 kW (130 PS) and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, while emitting low just 89 g/Km of CO2.

The first electric motor is the belt-driven starter generator of the combustion engine while the second unit drives the rear axle.

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 17
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 33
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 28
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 11
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 14
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 18
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 32
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 16
Geneva 2018: Škoda Vision X Concept - Image 29

Related Stories

Oliver Stefani is Škoda

Oliver Stefani is Škoda’s new Head of Design

From 1 September, Oliver Stefani, former Volkswagen Head of Exterior Design, will be responsible for design at Škoda.
Giugiaro

Giugiaro’s GFG Style reveals Sibylla Concept

Giugiaro's GFG Style and Envision have presented a concept electric vehicle that blends advanced, electric technology with an extreme design inspired by the designer's concepts from the 1960s and 1970s.
Hyundai Kite Concept by IED: new images and details

Hyundai Kite Concept by IED: new images and details

Turin IED has unveiled new images and details on the Hyundai Kite, the buggy concept developed in collaboration with Hyundai's European Design Center and set to debut at the Geneva Show.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Design by Cartesiani

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom