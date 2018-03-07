Presented at the 2018 Geneva Show, the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept combines an emotional, off-road-inspired design with an all-electric powertrain and advanced technologies.

Exterior Design

The Mission E Cross Turismo measures 4.95 metres in length and 1.99 meters in width, but the generouse footprint is somewhat disguised by the balanced proportions.

At the front, the low-cut hood between the heavily curved wings signals the strong connection with the iconic 911 design, while the vertical air inlets (dubbed “air curtains”) and the matrix LED headlights characterize the distinctive face of the car.

The silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline that slopes off to the rear, which Porsche designers refer to as a ‘flyline’.

The broad wings and three-dimensional side panels with air outlets behind the front wheels reinforce the sporty character.

The rear end has the typical muscular shoulders and full-width light strip which make the concept instantly recognizable as a Porsche.

A large panoramic glass roof extends from the windscreen to the boot lid, ensuring a generous sense of space.

Interior Design

The interior reinterprets classic Porsche elements combining them with modern technology. The dashboard underlines the width and is composed of a wing-shaped upper and lower part.

The instrument panel is organized horizontally with an extra-wide display for the driver and front passenger.

The freestanding instrument cluster is angled towards the driver and includes three circular display graphics with digital content on TFT screens.

The center console between the front seats rises towards the dash panel. In combination with the ambient lighting, the indirect lighting of the centre console creates a unique atmosphere.

The interior design features also include visible lightweight structures, which can be found on the instrument panel and other places as well as the sporty seats, reminiscent of those found in racing cars, with illuminated Porsche lettering.

The door lining has innovative three-dimensional elements with a textured surface. Anodized edges in Nordic Blue on features such as the air vents and window lift modules create a contrast to the exclusive bicolor concept of the interior with aniline leather in black and light grey.

Technical Features

The all-electric, 800-volt powertrain includes two permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of more than 600 hp (440 kW) which allow a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than 3.5 seconds and a a 0-200 km/h acceleration under 12 seconds.

The system supports future fast charging networks: a quick recharge of 4 minutes allows to have additional 100 km of range.

Official Videos

(Source: Porsche)