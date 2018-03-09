McLaren confirms Hyper-GT will be its fastest car ever

Special Cars 9 Mar 2018
McLaren has confirmed that its forthcoming new Hyper-GT, codenamed BP23, will be its fastest ever, with a top speed exceeding the 391 km/h / 243mph reached by the legendary F1.

McLaren BP23 Hyper GT Preview Design Sketch Three Seat Cockpit

The BP23 will be produced in 106 units – the same volume of the F1 – and the entire production was allocated before the car was officially announced in November 2016, with a price of £1.6million + taxes.

The car will have a three-seat cockpit design with a central driving position – the same layout as the F1 – and a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.

McLaren BP23 Hyper GT Preview Design Sketch Rear end

Each unit will be customized to the owner’s taste by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the division of McLaren Automotive responsible for bespoke customer commissions.

The official name, together with the maximum possible speed, will be disclosed nearer to the car’s reveal.

(Source: McLaren)

