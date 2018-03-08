Mazda Vision Coupe named Concept Car of the Year

The Mazda Vision Coupe has won “Concept Car of the Year” at the 11th-annual Car Design Night Geneva held on 6 March during Geneva Motor Show.

First presented at the 2017 Tokyo Show, the Mazda Vision Coupe was selected as the grand winner during the event hosted by Car Design News by a panel of 18 judges, that included several individuals currently serving as design directors at global automakers.

It’s the second design award for the sleek, stunning concept, which was named “Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year” last month in Paris during the 2018 Festival Automobile International.

“Following on the Paris award, we are delighted once again to have Vision Coupe recognised with a global design prize. It’s truly an honour to have this model, which aims to express the essence of Japanese aesthetics, applauded by some of the world’s top car designers,” said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda’s managing executive officer in charge of design and brand style.

“The essence of this design concept will be evident in the next generation of Mazda cars, the first of which is due to be launched in 2019.”

(Source: Mazda)