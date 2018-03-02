Jaguar I-PACE: the design

Jaguar has unveiled the production version of the I-PACE Concept, which remains almost unchanged and features an electric drivetrain with two motors.

The proportions are characterized by a long wheelbase of 2,990 mm combined with very short overhangs, for a total length of 4,682mm, similar to the F-PACE.

Thanks to this layout the I-PACE offers its passengers an interior space of a much larger vehicle.

The electric drivetrain adopts two motors for a total output of 400PS and 696Nm, coupled with a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery using 432 pouch cells that enables a range of up to 298 miles (WLTP cycle).

The dynamic look feature a couple-like silhouette influenced by the Jaguar C-X75 supercar, with its sweeping front fenders, a short, low hood, aero-enhanced roof design, curved rear screen and imposing 22-inch wheels.

This cab-forward design contrasts with its squared-off rear, which helps reduce the drag co-efficient to just 0.29Cd.

The Active Vanes in the grille open when cooling is required, and close when not needed to redirect air through the integral hood scoop, smoothing airflow.

The interior is spacious – 890mm of rear legroom – and offers large storage areas as well, with a a 656 / 1,453 liters luggage compartment.

Among the premium materials is the option of a premium textile Kvadrat,



The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system has a combination of touch screens, capacitive sensors and tactile physical controls, Touch Pro Duo is intuitive to use.

The onboard systems also includes AI algorithms that identify individual driver preferences, and then tailors the I-PACE’s driving and interior settings accordingly.

The I-PACE will be available from 1 March, in S, SE and HSE derivatives alongside a First Edition, all inspired by the design of the original concept.

(Source: Jaguar)