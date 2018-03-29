Italdesign wins design contest for Vietnamese Vinfast new city cars

Italdesign’s styling proposals for Vietnamese Vinfast’s upcoming city cars have been selected as the winners in an online design contest.


Vinfast Citycar EV Design Sketch by Italdesign

The selection took place from March 7 to 18 by public voting and involved more than 60,000 people who registered online and chose among 40 proposals from design studios and styling centers from all over the world.

Vinfast Citycar ICE Design Sketch by Italdesign

The proposals are for two city cars – one with an electric powertrain, the other one with an internal combustion engine – that are planned to be produced in the next years.

Vinfast Citycar EV Design Sketch by Italdesign

In October 2017, Italdesign also won the competition for the design of a SUV and a Sedan.

Vinfast Sedan and SUV Design Render by Italdesign

“Being chosen as a winner for all the four design proposals we made for Vinfast makes us proud”Filippo Perini, Head of Design at Italdesign, said – “if we think that was the people over internet to choose us, that’s a confirmation of how Italdesign is able to make proposals that go along every Country’s taste and feeling”.

Vinfast Sedan Design Render by Italdesign

Vinfast Sedan Design Render by Italdesign

Vinfast SUV Design Render by Italdesign

(Image Courtesy: Italdesign for Car Body Design)

