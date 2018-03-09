IAAD celebrates 40 Years with Scholarships for its Master in Transportation Design

IAAD – the Italian University for Design, celebrates its 40 years of activity by offering scholarships for the Master Module in Transportation Design, which will start in May 2018 for a total duration of 10 months.

The scholarships offered by the Turin-based University are three in all and are characterized by different types of coverage: one with 100% coverage (for a total value of EUR 11,700, covering the entire Attendance fee) and two partial, one covering 50% of Attendance fee (with a value of EUR 5,850 euros) and another one covering 20% of Attendance fee (worth EUR 2,340). The payment of the Enrollment fee however remains compulsory.

About IAAD

IAAD’s Transportation Design Department is considered among the best at the international level, and the city of Turin – as widely known – has always had a very strong automotive vocation as the home of Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo, as well as of the unmistakable lines and shapes created by automotive design firms like Giugiaro, Bertone and Pininfarina.

This combination of factors means that the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department is the perfect context in which to train the experienced professionals sought by leading car manufacturers: people capable, through their innovative ideas, of creating new horizons for the future of four-wheeled transportation.

During the Master’s program students will have the opportunity to challenge themselves with a teaching staff composed of the best professionals in their fields of teaching and who, as a result, understand the real needs of a car designer in a competitive market. Another cornerstone of IAAD training is the close connection with the most important international car manufacturers who constantly monitor the best talents to add to their workforce.

Selection for Scholarships

All applications submitted will be evaluated and selected by a jury made up of talents whose names belong to the history of the automotive sector, people like Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and undisputed master of Italian style, and Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of the same Department, considered by far one of the most influential designers of his generation. Completing the selection panel will be Pietro Nume, new Coordinator of the IAAD Master in Transportation Design.

The evaluation will take into consideration originality, variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the work submitted.

The submission deadline is 15 April, 2018.

The official announcement of the scholarship winner will be made on Thursday, April 19, 2018. The best projects’ authors will be interviewed by IAAD’s Masters Office.

All application requests must include:

A personal portfolio of works in PDF format (max total attachment size: 20 MB)

A curriculum vitae including details on past education and/or work experience

A letter explaining the candidate’s interest

Candidates can send their request application or ask for more information on the Masters Program by writing to master@iaad.it.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)