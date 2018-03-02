Honda unveils all-new CR-V

At the upcoming Geneva Show Honda is presenting the next-gen CR-V, the world’s best-selling SUV, with an evolved design and gasoline and hybrid powertrains.


The evolutionary exterior design has broader, muscular wheel arches, sharper contours on the hood and rear quarters, as well as the latest Honda family ‘face’ with its signature headlight graphic.

New Honda CR V

The all-new CR-V has slightly larger exterior dimensions compared to its predecessor, and the longer wheelbase and wider stance enable a significantly roomier interior.

New Honda CR V

The car also features a number of solutions for optimizing aerodynamic efficiency, such as the thinner A-pillars, sculpted front and rear bumpers, under-engine and under-floor covers and Active Shutter Grille system, which further improves fuel efficiency.

New Honda CR V Interior

The new interior design incorporates a horizontal emphasis to the dashboard layout to highlight the more spacious cabin, by accentuating the feeling of width and conveying a sense of strength.

The dashboard features two 7-inch displays, while the layout of controls has been optimized with a simple cluster for air-conditioning management located beneath the central touchscreen.

Among the practical features is the height of the tailgate which, when opened, can be programmed to avoid contact with low ceilings.

New Honda CR V

The new CR-V will also include the seven seat options for the gasoline versions.

First deliveries of are expected in Fall 2018 with hybrid models following early in 2019.

(Source: Honda)

