Automotive Design, News 2 Mar 2018
Designing a Car vs Designing a Motorcycle: Seat vs Ducati (video)

Seat designer Daniel García and Ducati Corse designer Edoardo Lenoci exchanged their roles for a day and explain the design differences between the Leon Cup Racer and the Ducati Desmosedici GP.


On paper and with a tablet: It takes more than two months to design a Leon Cup Racer. The process begins with hand drawn sketches with pencil and paper, and ends up on a digital screen where the dimensions, parts and textures of the future vehicle are adjusted. On the other hand, motorcycle design "is wholly carried out using digital media", Edoardo explains to Daniel as they draw their first sketches in the SEAT facilities in Martorell.

Seat designer Daniel Garcia and Ducati Corse designer Edoardo Lenoci

The guidelines: When designing a motorcycle, “the rider’s body measurements” are taken into account as he will be a part of the fairing, says Edoardo. A motorcycle design is based on a drop of water, with rounded lines, compared with the harder, straighter lines of a four-wheel vehicle, where the physical characteristics of the driver are not so important.

Car Design vs Motorcycle Design

Aerodynamics and speed: One of the keys to successful race car design is to find “the balance between aerodynamics, speed and the car’s grip on the track surface”, Daniel points out. However, on a motorcycle design, in addition to these factors, “the rider’s movements while riding the motorcycle” are analysed and prioritised, as they will determine the shape of some of the parts, replies Edoardo.

Ducati Corse designer Edoardo Lenoci sketching on the Cintiq

Motorcycle design is wholly carried out using digital media

Getting a better grip: When sketching the parts of a race car, the rear spoiler plays a major role. “It’s shaped like an upside down airplane wing” to help provide the car with better grip at high speeds, says Daniel. Likewise, in order to ensure the stability of SEAT and Ducati vehicles, both brands test them in a wind tunnel to verify their aerodynamic properties.

Every millisecond counts: The SEAT Leon Cup Racer starts with a production model Leon CUPRA, which is modified. “It is 220 millimetres wider, and wheel arches, spoilers and a front end are added”, to give the car greater speed on the track. In comparison, design highlights on the Ducati Desmosedici GP include its “frame and fairing” as its essential parts.

Car Design vs Motorcycle Design

When designing a motorcycle, the rider’s body measurements are taken into account as he will be a part of the fairing

Ducati Design Sketches

Sketches of a Ducati Desmosedici GP – A motorcycle design has rounded lines, compared with the straighter lines of a four-wheel vehicle

Car Design vs Motorcycle Design

Edoardo Lenoci and Tony Gallardo, responsible for designing the Ducati Desmosedici GP and the SEAT Leon Cup Racer

(Source: Seat)

