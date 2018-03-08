BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe

Anticipating BMW’s next flagship, the Concept M8 Gran Coupe combines an emotional, polarizing design with a distinctive form of luxury.

Showcasing a sleek 4-door body, the Concept M8 Gran Coupe previews the top-of-the-line version of the future 8 Series.

The proportions are characterized by the dynamic, flowing body and the low, dynamic stance. The surface treatment uses muscular surfaces and precise contours aimed at expressing the car’s performance potential.

At the front the contours of the radiator grille kidneys broaden as they descend towards the road, emphasizing the car’s low centre of gravity.

The headlights are positioned slightly higher than the kidneys and give them the impression of sitting lower, which further emphasizes the car’s closeness to the asphalt.

In contrast, the gold-colored kidney surround brings an added air of exclusivity. The headlights provide a dynamic, hexagonal interpretation of BMW’s signature four-eyed front end.

The side view is characterized by the long wheelbase, long hood, flowing roofline and short tail, which contribute to create an elegantly sporty coupe silhouette.

The emotional surfacing reaches a climax in the car’s shoulders around the C-pillars, above the rear wheels, where the roof flows into the rear by means of sculpted fins.

Lower down, the muscular flared wheel arches offer a visual expression of the power working through the rear axle.

The strong tapering of the car’s shoulders along with the wide track conveys a sense of athleticism.

At the outer edges, the slim, sculpted rear lights with black glass covers underscore the car’s wide stance on the road.

Below them, the bumper picks up the front apron’s dynamic theme. The prominent diffuser and two sets of familiar M twin exhaust tailpipes together send out a clear message of absolute performance.

Among the performance -oriented details are the roof made from CFRP – which lowers the car’s centre of gravity both visually and physically – and the aerodynamically optimized exterior mirrors.

The Salève Vert paint finish, whose color appears to change from green to greyish blue in different lights, creates an effective surface composition and is combined with the gold-colored window graphic, hallmark M gills, gold-colored brakes, wheel rims and M twin exhaust tailpipes to give the car an all-new look.

“The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design.

“The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series.”

The production versions of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Gran Coupe are planned to be presented during the course of 2019.

(Source: BMW)