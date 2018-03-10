Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is an extreme track-only hypercar

The 1100 hp, 1,000 kg exclusive hypercar willl be built in 25 units (all already sold) and will offer owners the performance capabilities of a Le Mans LMP1 prototype or Formula One.

Presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is expected to be delivered starting form 2020.

The main characteristics of the hypercar are its lightweight construction and high-downforce aerodynamics – a combination that will result in a car that weighs 1000kg, and capable of generating more than its own weight in downforce.

To achieve this, compared to the original Valkyrie all the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s aerodynamic surfaces have been optimized for increased downforce.

Most obvious changes are wider bodywork and much larger front and rear wing elements, which together with revised active aerodynamic control strategies tailored for the demands of track driving. In order to save weight this bodywork uses a lighter construction of carbon fiber.

Likewise the removal of items such as the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens fitted to the road car, and through the fitment of new ultra-lightweight track-specific components such as a polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, carbon fibre suspension wishbones, moulded race seats and a lighter exhaust system ensure the AMR Pro hits its 1000kg weight target.

Calibration changes to the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine’s emission control systems and re-programming of the Energy Recovery System control software will result in a combined power output of more than 1100bhp -which enables to exceed the 1:1 power-to-weight ratio figure.

(Source: Aston Martin)