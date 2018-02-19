Volkswagen previews I.D. Vizzion Concept

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show Volkswagen will present the I.D. Vizzion Concept, a study of an autonomous, all-electric premium sedan.

The I.D. Vizzion concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family and the latest step in the company’s largest model and product campaign ever, with a goal of 20 all-electric vehicles to be launched by 2025.

The concept car is a 5-meter long premium sedan, with a futuristic interior completely focused on passengers, without steering wheel or any visible control.

Passengers can communicate with the onboard “virtual host” through voice and gesture control, and their preferences are available to the system thanks to the advanced connectivity.

The I.D. Vizzion is powered by an electric drivetrain delivering 225 kW and enabling the vehicle to reach a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph). The 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries enable a driving range of up to 665 km (413 miles) when braking regeneration is factored in.

The powertrain features two electric motors driving all the four wheels and managed by the onboard software to achieve maximum efficiency.

The first production I.D. model – the compact class I.D. – is scheduled for launch in 2020, and will be followed by a SUV based on the I.D.Crozz and by theI.D. Buzz sedan.

(Source: Volkswagen)