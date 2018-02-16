Volkswagen previews all-new Touareg design

At the upcoming Beijing Motor Show Volkswagen will unveil the all-new Touareg, the brand’s new flagship, previewed by a design sketch.

Designed by a team led by Head of Volkswagen Design Klaus Bischoff, the third generation Touareg will feature a strong look and innovative assistance systems focused on safety and comfort.

Compared to the outgoing model, the design showcased in the official sketch has a more dynamic look, achieved through the redesigned DLO and the muscular shoulders accentuated at the front by the hood silhouette and at the rear by the main character line.

The front end adopts the full-width fascia integrating the headlights and the grille, already seen on recent models such as the Arteon.

Among the technical huighlights is the Innovision Cockpit, defined as “one of the largest digital cockpits in its class”, which integrates connectivity that makes it a “driving internet node”.

The car will be unveiled in Beijing, China, the world’s strongest growing SUV market and the company’s largest individual market.

(Source: Volkswagen)