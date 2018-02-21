The new Volvo V60

Volvo has presented the all-new V60 mid-size estate, based on the Scalable Product Architecture platform and with a refined design derived from the recent 90 series.

The new V60 is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, also used by the new XC60 and the three 90 series models.

Volvo Senior Vice President Design Robin Page explained “The V60 really is the central point of the Volvo brand. It’s refined, has a beautiful proportion and stance, yet delivers on practicality and versatility.”

The choice of engines includes the gasoline T5 or T6 and the D3 or D4 diesel engines.

The V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD gasoline plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340 hp, or the T8 Twin Engine AWD gasoline plug-in hybrid that delivers 390 hp.

As in the brand’s tradition, the new V60 includes a comprehensive list of safety features that come as standard, such as advanced driver-support systems known from the 90 series and XC60.

The premium interior is equipped with the Sensus infotainment system, fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G. The system is controlled via a tablet-style touch screen that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and entertainment apps.

In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service, Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.

UK prices for the V60 will start at £31,810 on the road (full pricing and specification details will be announced shortly). First customer deliveries are expected in Q3 2018.

Safety Features

The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 mph – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering-assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.

(Source: Volvo)