SsangYong teases e-SIV electric SUV Concept

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show SsangYong will present e-SIV a concept SUV that gies indication on the company’s approach for future electric and autonomous vehicles.

The e-SIV – which stands for Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle – has been developed to demonstrate SsangYong’s approach towards creating a connected mobility solution along with autonomous driving.

The concept car will be central in helping to shape the next-generation of SsangYong SUVs and EVs.

The exterior is compact – and dynamic and is based on the design selected for SsangYong’s next generation C-segment SUV. The main dimensions are a length of 4,460mm, a 2,675mm wheelbase, a width of 1,870mm and a height of 1,630mm.

The car is powered by a 140kW motor and features fast charging of up to 80% in 50 minutes, with a maximum speed of 150km/h and a range of up to 450km.

This is the company’s fifth electric car concept to be exhibited. Previous models include KEV1 in 2010, KEV2 (2011), e-XIV (2012), and Tivoli EV-R shown at Geneva in 2015.

(Source: SsangYong)