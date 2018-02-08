Pininfarina previews HK GT Concept ahead of Geneva Show

At the upcoming Geneva Show Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group will present the HK GT, a design study that combines the classic Gran Turismo style with environment sustainability.

The reveal of the HK GT comes one year after the debut of the H600 luxury sedan at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, which was then followed by the unveiling of the five seater SUV K550 and seven seater SUV K750 at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show.

With the HK GT Pininfarina further evolves the formal language of the the emerging hi-tech brand based in Hong Kong.

The teaser images show a clean, elegant exterior surfacing with what look like single, large side doors and a coupé like roofline, and a sleek interior, with individual, leather-finished rear seats and refined details in metal and wood.

Among the technical features is an advanced all-electric powertrain, consisting of a battery, electric motors, electrical controller and range extender.

(Source: Pininfarina)