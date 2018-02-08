Mercedes-Benz New A-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class combines a new design embodying the “Sensual Purity” formal language with advanced technology and the MBUX interface.

Officially unveiled during a private event held in Amsterdam, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is showcases a design based on the aesthetic direction announced last year by Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG, and promising a cleaner, purer look.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new A-Class has a cleaner look. The flanks have lost the distinctive crease lines, replaced by a single character line with a smoother shape.

The more elegant look is accentuated by the renewed proportions: the length has increased up to 4,419 mm (+120 mm) and the wheelbase is 2,729 mm (+30 mm). The width has remained almost unchanged at 1,440 mm + 10mm, while the width has increase by 16 mm up to 1,796 mm.

The front end is characterized by the LED headlights with a much less intricate design: the V-shaped LED stripes are visually matched by the horizontal elements of the air intakes at the bottom, which contribute to a sleeker, less busy look.

At the rear, the tail lights are wider and more in line with the car level and dimensions.

The interior adopts the layout already seen on then brand’s premium models, with a clean, horizontal dashboard spanning the entire cabin and a large free-standing widescreen.

A distinctive feature of the new A-Class is the brand new MBUX interface, presented at the CES 2018.

read more details from the official press release below.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

