Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept

The LF-1 was styled at Calty Design Research in California and features an aesthetic language rooted in the simple yet elegant design concept dubbed “molten katana”.

“This design visualization fuses the organic shapes of liquid metal with the sharp edges of a traditional Japanese sword. Imagining that shift from a smooth, flowing mass into a solid, chiseled shape formed the basis for the fluid, yet aggressive design of the LF-1 Limitless.”

“This is our vision for a new kind of flagship vehicle that embraces crossover capability without giving up the performance and luxury delivered by today’s top sedans,” said Kevin Hunter, president, CALTY Design Research.

“The LF-1 Limitless concept incorporates imaginative technology while creating a strong emotional connection by improving the human experience for the driver and passengers.”

As its name suggests, the concept offers many different possibilities for powertrains, envisioning fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline, or even all-electric systems and anticipates the company decision to offer within about seven years, every model with a dedicated electrified version, or at least an electrified option.

Inside, the cabin was designed with the goal of effering maximum comfort to the occupants, taking inspiration from the Japanese tradition of omotenashi, or hospitality.

The design, especially in the front passenger area, is minimalistic, with conventional analog knobs and buttons replaced by motion-activated controls.

This allows the driver to concentrate on driving and at the same time creates an uncluttered, relaxed environment.

Rear passengers have at their disposal a large legroom and individual display screens which include entertainment options as well as controls for adjusting the climate control.

(Source: Lexus)

