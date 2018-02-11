Kia teases all-new Ceed with design sketch

Kia has released a preview image that shows the upcoming Ceed, designed at the European design center and set to debut in Geneva.

As Kia reports, the Ceed five-door hatchback will be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show alongside a second member of the Ceed family.

The Kia Ceed has been designed at the brand’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Inspired by the fastback styling of the Stinger, the Ceed conveys a more self-confident new look.

Developed and engineered in Europe exclusively for use on European roads, the third-generation Ceed features new technologies and engines, an athletic new design, and a more engaging drive.

Kia has also revised the third generation’s name. So cee’d becomes Ceed. Sales of the Kia Ceed will begin in Q2 of 2018 in left-hand-drive markets across Europe.

(Source: Kia)