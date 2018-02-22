Italdesign reveals Zerouno roadster

Italdesign reveals Zerouno roadster

Italdesign has released two images that preview an open-top version of the Zerouno hypercar, that will make its debut at the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show.


The original Zerouno was launched at last year’s Geneva Show, and marked Italdesign’s return to the exclusive car collectors’ market through its Automobili Speciali division.

Italdesign Zerouno Roadster

Built in a limited run of just five units – all rapidly sold out – the Hypercar features features a carbon fiber body mounted on a hybrid carbon fiber-aluminum modular chassis.

Italdesign Zerouno Roadster

The new open variant – dubbed so far Zerouno 2018 – previewed by the two renders, maintains all the main design elements of the coupé. Compared to it, the rear section features a different engine cover and a strong integration of the headrests and the safety structure.

2017 Italdesign Zerouno

The original Zerouno: a render (above) and the real car (below)

Italdesign Zerouno

(Image Courtesy: Italdesign for Car Body Design)

