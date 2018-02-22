Italdesign reveals Zerouno roadster

The original Zerouno was launched at last year’s Geneva Show, and marked Italdesign’s return to the exclusive car collectors’ market through its Automobili Speciali division.
Built in a limited run of just five units – all rapidly sold out – the Hypercar features features a carbon fiber body mounted on a hybrid carbon fiber-aluminum modular chassis.
The new open variant – dubbed so far Zerouno 2018 – previewed by the two renders, maintains all the main design elements of the coupé. Compared to it, the rear section features a different engine cover and a strong integration of the headrests and the safety structure.
(Image Courtesy: Italdesign for Car Body Design)
