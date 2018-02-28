Giugiaro’s GFG Style reveals Sibylla Concept

Interior Design

The electric drive system, with four electric motors placed on the two axles, has enabled the removal of traditional barriers inside the passenger compartment, such as the central tunnel.

This gives Sibylla a completely flat floor, which hosts the four independent seats: this feature allows the rear passengers to profit of the same adjustments as the front, totally reclinable. All the interior is trimmed with prestigious Poltrona Frau leathers.

Ergonomics have been studied following the most demanding criteria. Sibylla proposes an aviation-inspired steering wheel, with remnants of an airplane cloche.

On the steering wheel, touch pads are positioned at thumb level, to allow the best control with the least distraction from driving.

The dashboard develops as a half-moon, running from side to side. It contains displays and monitors communicating all travel data, with the most advanced apps for infotainment.

Coherent with its name, Sibylla offers a whole series of inputs and information for the users, but also for the world outside.

Between the front and the rear seats, two ample central cabinets run on guides to improve accessibility. Hinged on the front side of the cabinets a movable control panel allows access to all services. It can be reclined freely to further enhance space.

Thanks to the glass dome, the traditional side window movement has been eliminated, leaving room for a wide dispenser in the side panel. The huge dimensions of the interior also allowed for a space behind the rear seats, useful for small bags, coats, and in general allowing for better privacy.