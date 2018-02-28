Giugiaro’s GFG Style reveals Sibylla Concept

Making its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Sibylla is a sporty four-seater all-wheel drive sedan with a design that references the very low and provocative hedonistic cars designed by Giugiaro in the Sixties and Seventies.
The concept car is equipped with Envision’s EnOST, the world’s largest energy IoT (Internet of Things) platform, which allows the car to become an intelligent green power plant.
The Design
The exterior design is characterized by a length of over 5 meters. “There is a continuous outline, which descends harmoniously from the transparent upper part towards the tail, while the side is made more light and dynamic thanks to a dihedral cut running just below the base of the window. This optically connects to the wheel arches, while the sill area of the brancardo is enlivened by a strong arched recess, also connected to the wheel arches.”
The spectacular opening system features the world’s first sliding windscreen front section: the expansive windshield dome moves forward, sliding at the center and opening into a huge space for the driver and front passenger.
The dashboard has a full-width smart interface, displaying data on the car’s performance and the wider environment which it drives through.
The transparent windshield-roof has allowed GFG to eliminate the A-pillar, directly arriving to the B-pillar as a single curve.
This innovation makes the car extremely easy to get in and out of, while providing the driver a bright and panoramic view of the world around them. The rear compartment of the car is equally spacious thanks to the gullwing configuration.
The photosensitive glass darkens in case of excessive sunlight, except for the traditional windscreen section necessary for driving. Once seated, the cockpit closes automatically, but can also move forward if desired.
The hood is laterally cut by two openings containing the structural guides necessary for the sliding of the glass dome. On the central guide in the mid-section of Sibylla is a 180° side and rear-view camera.
Interior Design
The electric drive system, with four electric motors placed on the two axles, has enabled the removal of traditional barriers inside the passenger compartment, such as the central tunnel.
This gives Sibylla a completely flat floor, which hosts the four independent seats: this feature allows the rear passengers to profit of the same adjustments as the front, totally reclinable. All the interior is trimmed with prestigious Poltrona Frau leathers.
Ergonomics have been studied following the most demanding criteria. Sibylla proposes an aviation-inspired steering wheel, with remnants of an airplane cloche.
On the steering wheel, touch pads are positioned at thumb level, to allow the best control with the least distraction from driving.
The dashboard develops as a half-moon, running from side to side. It contains displays and monitors communicating all travel data, with the most advanced apps for infotainment.
Coherent with its name, Sibylla offers a whole series of inputs and information for the users, but also for the world outside.
Between the front and the rear seats, two ample central cabinets run on guides to improve accessibility. Hinged on the front side of the cabinets a movable control panel allows access to all services. It can be reclined freely to further enhance space.
Thanks to the glass dome, the traditional side window movement has been eliminated, leaving room for a wide dispenser in the side panel. The huge dimensions of the interior also allowed for a space behind the rear seats, useful for small bags, coats, and in general allowing for better privacy.
The car’s name, Sibylla, was chosen in reference to the figure from Latin mythology endowed with the ability to provide answers and predict the future. It is also a fitting tribute to Giorgetto’s mother, named Maria Sibilla.
The EnOSTM Platform
A car with a 75 KWh battery stores as much electricity as an average European household consumes in a week, and can be both a flexible demand and an energy source.
With EnOSTM, the car not only connects to a network of 100GW of renewable assets, but also communicates and shares energy with other vehicles, homes and buildings, enabling a flexible and smart future energy system. This makes electricity clean, secure, and affordable for millions of EV users.
About GFG Style
GFG Style was founded in 2015 by Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro.
The company operates two premises in Moncalieri (Turin): its headquarters and an operational building. The new styling center generates innovative ideas using the most futuristic simulation and virtual reality technologies; the development of models and styling prototypes benefits from the specialist collaboration agreements consolidated in 50 years of activity that the automotive district of Turin can offer.
Today, GFG offers the motor industry a wide range of services and consultancies, centered on the conception, design and development of new vehicles and products: from styling to feasibility, modeling and prototyping, right down to the construction of show cars.
Official Statements
Fabrizio Giugiaro, CEO of GFG STYLE, commented “In celebration of my father’s 80th birthday, we have designed a car that combines the comfort of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury sedan and dynamics of a sports car. It is a beautiful shape, inspired by the seamless efficiency that Envision’s EnOSTM energy IoT platform enables.”
“Integration of EV charging into the electricity system is one of the biggest challenges for the automotive industry today. Sustainable mobility can only become a reality once sufficient clean energy is integrated into the energy system to charge millions of EVs, and for that to happen the world’s transport and energy systems need to merge into one ecosystem. We joined forces with GFG styles to address this challenge,” said Zhang Lei, Founder and CEO of Envision.
(Image Courtesy: GFG Style for Car Body Design)
