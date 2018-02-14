Flavio Manzoni on Ferrari Design (video)

A must see talk by Ferrari Head of Design Flavio Manzoni on the brand’s design philosophy, held at the London Design Museum.


In the talk, held at the London Design Museum ,Senior Vice President of Design Flavio Manzoni speaks about design trends, retro design, Ferrari’s design philosophy and gives some insights on the styling process behind several recent models, including LaFerrari, the 488 GTB and Spider, the limited edition J50, the F12tdf, the 812 Superfast, the Portofino and the FXX K.

The talk was held on 15 November 2017 at the London Design Museum on the occasion of the “Ferrari: Under the Skin” exhibition.

Below is a selection of sketches from the presentation. Check the full gallery here.

LaFerrari Design Sketch Renders by Flavio Manzoni

LaFerrari Design Sketch Renders by Flavio Manzoni

LaFerrari Design Sketch Renders

LaFerrari Design Sketch

LaFerrari Design Sketch

Ferrari Portofino GT Design Sketch Renders

Ferrari J50 Design Sketches

Ferrari FXX K Design Sketch Renders and Enzo rear end comparison

(Source: Design Museum)

