Škoda has announced that the renewed Fabia will debut at the upcoming geneva motor Show, and will feature new look and LED technology.

The renewed Fabia will be characterized by new design elements and a focus on technology. Among the announced features are a new front end with LED headlights and the availability of LED rear lights.

The model plays a key role in the Czech carmaker’s current model range. Since 1999, over four million units of the ŠKODA Fabia have been sold worldwide, with the current third model generation alone accumulating sales in excess of the 500,000 mark.

(Source: Škoda)