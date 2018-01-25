Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé

Special Cars 25 Jan 2018

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show Land Rover will unveil Range Rover SV Coupé, a two-door, full-size SUV coupé that inspired by the original 1970 model.


Set to be produced in a limited run of 999 units, the Range Rover SV Coupé will be offered to clients worldwide, each hand-assembled by Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, UK.

Range Rover SV Coupe Interior preview

The design, characterized by a distinctive two-door silhouette, pays homage to the original Range Rover, which was launched just as a two-door model in 1970.

1970 Range Rover Classic

The interior image released shows the combination of traditional skills combined with the latest technologies. The special edition model will also offer extensive options for customization.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, commented: “The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.”

The 1970 Range Rover Classic

The first generation model, known as the Classic and originally only available as a two-door, went on sale in 1970 featuring a lightweight aluminium V8 engine, full-time four-wheel drive and all-round disc brakes.

1970 Range Rover Classic

Numerous variants and upgrades were introduced during its 25-year lifespan including the addition of a four-door model in 1981 and an automatic gearbox in 1982.

1970 Range Rover Classic

Image Gallery

Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé - Image 5
Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé - Image 4
Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé - Image 2
Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé - Image 1
Land Rover announces limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupé - Image 3

