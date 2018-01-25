Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept

Revealed at the recent NAIAS, the Q Inspiration Concept previews the company’s design direction envisioning a new form of advanced sedan.

The Q Inspiration Concept is a proposal for a next-generation luxury sedan equipped with the latest technologies in terms of powertrain as well as autonomous driving features.

It combines a sleek, muscular exterior with coupe-like proportions with a human-centric, minimalist interior.

Exterior Design

The brand’s new design language adopts straight lines, concise graphics and clean surfaces. The result is a pure and simple – yet muscular – design execution inspired by modern powertrain technologies.

The impending adoption of more advanced forms of propulsion has allowed INFINITI’s designers to propose a new architecture for the mid-size sedan.

The Q Inspiration avoids classical sedan forms in favor of more coupe-like proportions and an elongated silhouette. Its short hood segues into a long cabin, made possible

The compact dimensions of the VC-Turbo engine allowed designers to create a short hood in favor of a more spacious interior, while adopting an elongated silhouette that gives the sedan a coupe look.

The front end is characterized by the large double-arch grille, that recalls the signature design of the brand’s line-up, with a very refined level of execution.

The appearance of the grille is matched with sharp louvers running up the sides of the hood, and blade-like vents fore and aft of the wheels.

The human-eye headlamps have evolved to accommodate precise LED strip headlamps.

Extending rearward from the slashes on the hood, precise shoulder lines blend into the smoother bodywork of the mid-section of the concept, across the car’s pillarless rear-hinged doors.

The shoulder reappears toward the rear of the car, exhibiting a sensual, curved quarter and wheel arches, accompanied by a graceful, arcing roofline flowing into the rear deck. These lines culminate in a single rear light strip beneath a clearly-defined trailing edge.

Karim Habib, Infiniti Executive Design Director, explains: “The new Infiniti concept car will take the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution.

“[It] offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance and muscular in stance, with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in an established segment with the arrival of smarter, compact powertrains, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort and space that this layout entails.”

The concept represents “a shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; we were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience.”

Interior Design

The interior has a minimalist approach, aimed at reducing “the noise”, in order to help the driver to rediscover the driving pleasure, focusing entirely on the road ahead without unnecessary distractions.

The concept offers a touchscreen for each passenger and includes a meditation-regeneration mode that minimizes the level of information displayed, offering at the same time guided meditation to help occupants leave any stress behind when they start a journey. The car can also monitor passenger biometrics.

The Q Inspiration Concept also previews the ProPILOT system, an umbrella term under which all future Infiniti autonomous drive support technologies will be based.

Drawing on inputs from radar and camera to read the road ahead and monitor the position of other vehicles, the system allows the driver and car to react accordingly.

(Source: Infiniti)