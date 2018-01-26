GAC Enverge Concept

The Enverge Concept is an electric-powered compact crossover with a rather refined and modern design incorporating many trendy elements: from slim LED lights to a futuristic interior featuring a large touch screen and several pattern-based elements.

The exterior surfaces are muscular yet at the same time clean, with the obvious absence of side windows, replaced by VR panels.

The powertrain features a 71-kWh battery that allows to achieve a range of 370 miles and that can be recharged up to 65% wirelessly in just 10 minutes.

Among the distinctive design elements are detachable headlights that can be used as spotlights and scissor doors.

GAC motors has announced its plans to enter the US market, with a brand name that is still being researched – the group currently sell cars under the name Trumpchi in its home market – and the first US model will be the GS8, a full-size SUV that will cost about $35,000 and that should be launched in late 2019.

(Source: GAC)