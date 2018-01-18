“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: Create the car interior of the future

We present an exclusive design contest that invites you to create an original car interior based on an innovative patent pending solution developed by Italian SINTEC. The winners will receive royalties for the patent’s future applications.

Car Body Design has partnered with engineering company SINTEC to help promoting an original worldwide patent pending solution that could radically change the way car seats are assembled and mounted on the vehicle structure, and allow to increase the foot room for the rear passengers.

The patent-pending idea

Most, if not all, of the front seats of production cars are currently mounted separately on two rails directly connected to the floor. These rails provide an easy way for adjusting the seats longitudinal position, but have a major drawback: they significantly reduce the foot space available to the rear passengers. also reducing the comfort and without any aesthetic as well.

The main idea behind the proposed solution is to raise the position of the front seats sliding devices by inserting a “bridge” structure made of a folded metal sheet (or equivalent functional element), i.e. the patent pending solution, that integrates the front seats mountings as well as part of the center console. The structure is connected to the car’s structure in the door sills and center tunnel areas.

This solution was conceived and developed by SINTEC and is currently in the worldwide patent pending stage (PCT/IB2017/053503).

The main advantage of this solution is the creation of an uninterrupted space under the seats, that, in addition to a much more pleasant design, allows to offer a much bigger foot space to rear passengers, without any protruding spike, that can also be used to store bags or other luggage.

A second benefit is the possible simplification in the car seat assembly process. Since the bridge structure can span the entire width of the vehicle (integrating both the front seats and the center console), it would be possible to separately assemble, before the final car assembly production line, an entire sub-module comprising the two seats as well as the center console.

A third benefit is the possibility to have a transversal horizontal structural reinforcement element which can be created directly within the car floor structure in a proper position under the seats without interfering with the rear passengers’ feet.

The Contest

We believe that this solution will not only increase cars’ comfort and practicality, but will also give designers the freedom to explore new aesthetic and functional solutions for this particular area.

This is the reason why we are now asking our community of designers – of any level – to come up with interesting solutions or applications based on this patent pending idea.

Contest Categories

Participants can choose to compete in one or more of the following categories:

1 – City Car (A-Segment) – practical or stylish, compact vehicles in the same segment as the

Fiat 500, Renault Twingo, Hyundai i10, Toyota Aygo, etc.

Due to the minimal dimensions, for this particular category the possibility of increasing the interior space under the seats could potentially bring the biggest benefits.

2 – Compact Cars (C-segment) – typical compact family cars in the same segment as the VW Golf, Audi A3, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Citroën C4, etc.

This type of vehicles usually already has a relatively spacious interior, however C-segment cars are often used by entire families, even for long travels, so any change that could increase the comfort – especially for rear passengers – would be very appreciated by the users.

3 – SUVs / Crossovers / Minivans – a relatively large category including SUVs as well as crossover/minivans – corresponding to the J and M segments in the Euro Market segment classification.

Vehicles in these segment usually have front seats in a raised position. In this case, the adoption of the proposed solution would bring not only additional foot space, but also the possibility of storing a relatively tall luggage under the seats when there are no rear passengers behind them. It could also bring some interesting design innovations due to the flexibility allowed by the spaciousness of the cabin.

Information and working material

CBD, on behalf of SINTEC (hereinafter “CBD and SINTEC” will be referred as the Sponsor) will distribute to all participants the following working material, in digital format:

copy of original patent pending description and drawings

copy of SINTEC supplementary drawings and detailed explanations of the new concept

Entries and selection

The submitted entries should put into evidence the benefits of this solution, as well as explore possible aesthetic solutions that would not be possible with the conventional seat mounting system.

Participants can submit sketches, renders, illustrations, story boards, full design panels or 3D models / renders.

While the main focus is the interior of the car, and more specifically the area where the proposed structure is located, those who want can also submit an exterior design to complement the design of the interior – but this is not strictly required.

All entries must be sent in digital format (JPG / PNG or PDF – max 20 MB total size) to info@carbodydesign.com including the word contest in the subject.

The deadline for submission is February 25th, 2018.

The entries will be evaluated by a jury composed by the teams at Car Body Design and SINTEC. The winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

Aesthetic and design quality

Functionality

Production feasibility

Production costs

Clarity

In case of doubts or questions, contestants can send a request to info@carbodydesign.com and we will provide an answer that will be also shared via email with all registered contestants.

The winners will be selected by March 4th, 2018 and the official announcement will be released within March 7th, 2018.

All the submitted entries will be showcased on Car Body Design’s website and on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google plus and Linkedin).

Prizes

The grand winner will receive a 3% royalty of the future revenues in case of successful sale(s) or licensed application(s) of the patented solution, up to a maximum amount of 30.000€ (thirty thousands).

The second and third place winners will receive a 1% royalty each, of the future revenues in case of successful sale(s) or licensed application(s) of the patented solution, up to a maximum amount of 10.000€ (ten thousands) for each winner.

The above mentioned royalties will be paid, proportionally among the three winners, not later than 30 (thirty) solar days after the receipt of due sums, for a 2-year period after the winners’ announcement, until March 4th, 2020. No further royalties will be paid after this date, even if the above mentioned maximum amounts have not been achieved.

In addition to this, all the winning projects will be prominently featured on Car Body Design and all its social media pages.

About SINTEC

SINTEC has been founded by Mr. Claudio Buccini, a naval and mechanical graduated engineer who served the Italian Navy and worked – amongst the others – at Riva Shipyard and Wally Group and Finmeccanica Spa, always at executive level.

Contest Official Rules and Conditions

The Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by local laws.

All entries must be received before 23:59:59 hours CET on 25th of February, 2018.

By entering, Contestants warrant that: (1) their entry is their original concept; (2) they are authorized by the owner of the design to enter the design in the Contest; and (3) the design does not infringe the intellectual property rights of any third party.

Contestants or Contestants’ firms, as applicable, retain ownership of all design ideas submitted in the Contest. However, by submitting designs and materials in the Contest, Contestants irrevocably grant to Sponsor a fully paid-up, worldwide, assignable license to use and reproduce the submitted materials and derivations thereof in all media for marketing and other purposes.

Contestants are allowed to use the material submitted to the Sponsor for their personal purposes (portfolios, CVs or other) after the end of Contest and after a written communication to the Sponsor reporting where the material has been published and/or the people/organizations to whom the material was sent.

In case of personal use, the material must also include the logos of CBD and SINTEC, a link to the official contest page as well as a statement about the original purpose.

Contestants grant the Sponsor permission to contact them using the contact information provided on the contest registration form.

Sponsor is not responsible for any expenses incurred by Contestants in connection with their participation in the Contest, and will not return any materials submitted in the Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to remove any entry information or comments from the Contest web page that it deems objectionable, obscene or inappropriate for public use.

Sponsor reserves the right to close the contest at its sole discretion without any winner in case the received entries are not deemed of good enough quality.

Each Contestant shall indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, its affiliates, and their agents and employees, against liability should any third party claim that the use by the Sponsor, its affiliates, assigns, and/or their agents or employees of materials submitted by such Contestant violates any right of such third party with respect to the materials.

Participation in the Contest constitutes an agreement by each Contestant, including all members of a team in the case of a team entry, to be bound by these Official Contest Rules. By entering the Contest, Contestants agree that these Official Contest Rules will not be construed for or against a party based on his, her or its level of participation in the drafting of these Official Contest Rules.

Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer systems, servers, software, Internet service provider, or e-mail systems; failure of any entry to be received on account of technical problems, or incomplete, late, lost, damaged, illegible or misdirected electronic communications; or any combination thereof, including damage to Contestants’ or anyone else’s computer equipment related to or resulting from participation in downloading of any materials in this Contest.

The winners will be selected by Sponsor at its sole discretion. Any claim regarding the composition of the jury, the process or criteria of selection of the winners is excluded.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The contest is open to design teams. In this case the team members must select a single team leader. The possible prizes will be awarded to the team leader exclusively. Any prize distribution agreement must be defined within the team and independently from the Sponsors.

By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees that (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (2) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred in entering the Contest, but shall in no event include attorneys’ fees or costs; and (3) under no circumstances will any Contestant be permitted to obtain any award for, and each Contestant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental and/or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses incurred in entering the Contest.

Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by web site users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized by the Contest.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provisions of these Official Contest Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of these Rules, which shall remain in full force and effect.

Contest rules may be changed and updated without notice. In case of change, the updates will be included in this web page and the contestants will be informed through email.

Contestants are responsible for checking the Contest webpage for changes and should review the rules prior to each submission.

IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSOR, ITS AFFILIATES, ASSIGNEES, OR THEIR AGENTS OR EMPLOYEES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING FROM ACCESS TO, OR USE OF, THIS WEBSITE, ELECTRONIC OR COMPUTER MALFUNCTIONS, OR CONTESTANT PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST, EVEN IF SPONSOR HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

