Lamborghini Urus revealed

Strongly based on the Urus Concept presented in 2012, the production Urus retains the main character and features of the original show car.

The main inspiration for the design of the Urus were the Bertone-styled Countach and the LM 002, the extreme Off-roader vehicle produced from 1986 to 1993.

The Countach was the main influence in terms of design DNA, (relatively) low stance and the single-line silhouette. The LM002 was referenced in the imposing character of front end and in details such as the triangular outlet behind the front wheels and the hexagonal shape of the wheel arches.

The car has generous dimensions, with a length of 5,112 mm, a wheelbase of 3,003 mm, an overall width of 2,016 mm and a height of 1,638 mm. The total weight is limited under 2,200 kg.

Below we report an official video on the design. More details can be found in the information selected from the press release reported on the bottom of the page.

The Urus is equipped with a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It is the fastest SUV in the world with a top speed of 305 km/h and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds.

In the brand’s tradition, the name Urus is derived from the world of bulls: Urus, also known as Aurochs, is one of the large ancestors of domestic cattle.

(Source: Lamborghini)

Exterior design

The Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage: the Urus has outstanding proportions, adopting the two-thirds body, one-third window ratio of Lamborghini super sports cars.

The Urus is a Lamborghini with luxurious space for up to five occupants. Its short overhangs communicate its strength, muscularity, dynamically assertive character and commanding road position.

The imposing front of the Urus clearly identifies the location of the front-engined power plant within the peaked mound of the bonnet, reminiscent of the Miura and Aventador, and accented by diagonal hood lines, found for the first time on the Countach, that are such a dynamic Lamborghini characteristic. The proud, low front is underlined by the substantial front fender: the Urus is the most powerful SUV available. Large air intakes sporting the hexagonal theme are linked by a low-level front spoiler, further emphasizing the car’s aerodynamic efficiency and exceptional performance. The front lights are sleek, slim and very sporty, set in a horizontal position and with LED headlights in the familiar Lamborghini Y shape.

Its distinctive single-line silhouette features a dynamic coupé-style fly line, accented by the frameless doors and emphasizing the typical Lamborghini characteristic of a lower front end. The powerful character line lips upwards around the rear glass windows, dynamically connecting front and rear and emphasizing the cohesive design impression of creation from a single piece. The Y-shaped front air intakes, also a feature of the LM002, are detailed with the Italian flag: the Urus is born and made in Italy.

The low roofline and position of the frameless windows allude to the seating position of driver and passengers low within the car. The sharply-inclined windshield and strongly-angled rear windows with glass-on-glass replacing the C-pillar, are emotive of Lamborghini models including the Huracán and accent the Urus’ super sports silhouette. The hexagonal wheel arches at both front and rear are a significant design detail from the LM002 and Countach, housing wheels from 21” to 23”: the largest in the segment.

The rear of the Urus sports the complex, powerful lines typical of a Lamborghini, reinforcing the strong, planted character of the car. The roof line broadens at the base of the roof panel in the style of Lamborghini models including the Countach and Murciélago. The substantial rear shoulders support the strongly inclined rear windows, with the entire rear connected by the fender and concurrent black panel housing the air grilles, Lamborghini logo and the Y-shaped taillights. The rear diffuser is inspired by Lamborghini race cars, with integrated double round exhaust pipes.

When viewed from above, the Urus’ pronounced front and rear fenders are set off by the slimmer middle of the car, its curvaceous lines referencing a planted physicality redolent of Lamborghini super sports cars. The rear door lines incorporate both concave and convex lines, giving the Urus its pinched waist before dynamic expansion out to its broad, muscular rear.

Aerodynamic optimization

Every surface of the Urus clearly contributes to the car’s aerodynamic prowess and its Lamborghini super sports car personality. Form and function work hand in hand within the Lamborghini design: each panel contributes to the car’s overall drag coefficient.

The front splitter and very large air intakes ensure optimal air flow in conjunction with the extensive covered areas of the aerodynamically efficient underbody. Aerodynamic blades feature on the outer edges of the rear window, and the floating rear wing, integrated rear spoiler and spoiler lip reduce aerodynamic resistance. An advanced wheelhouse aerodynamic solution with Naca cooling improves and augments front brake cooling to enhance driving dynamics.

Efficient aerodynamics also contribute to the Urus’ internal acoustics, improving ride comfort, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while a high downforce increases stability, safety and driving dynamics.

Chassis and suspension

The Urus is the new benchmark for a Super SUV and a true Lamborghini: it delivers best-in-class lightweight technologies and weight-to-power ratio, with innovation in design and engineering to ensure the best possible driving dynamics as well as overall efficiency.

At a curb weight of less than 2,200 kg, Lamborghini’s team of designers and R&D engineers focused on weight reduction throughout the car’s chassis, with an intelligent materials mix to ensure maximum stiffness for the best possible comfort and handling as well as lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The chassis is a blend of aluminum and steel, with frameless aluminum doors, torsional beams replacing a C-pillar, and cross-members in aluminum contributing to the lightweight Urus, as does the chassis floor in a high-strength steel material. Seats are designed and constructed for lightweight comfort and rims are in forged aluminum.

The front axle with aluminum subframe and suspension-strut support includes specially-designed pivot bearings and wishbone structure. A rear axle with optimized subframe features an aluminum and steel hybrid construction cell. The powertrain mount system has been devised to reduce the effect of engine movement on the chassis, removing uncomfortable chassis vibrations while still delivering a highly sporty feeling through an extremely rigid chassis: a true Lamborghini characteristic. The adaptive air suspension system enables the vehicle to be raised or lowered according to road and driving conditions, with ride height further customizable by the driver via the settings of a Urus-specific controller in the center console: the Tamburo (Drum).

Brakes and wheels

The Urus’ braking system is commensurate with its super sports car performance, ensuring high thermal resistance and accommodating frequent and heavy braking, even from high speeds and in extreme conditions such as on track or at high altitude. Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) as standard, are the largest and most powerful available, measuring 440 x 40 mm at the front and 370 x 30 mm at the rear. With virtually no brake fade the system optimizes pedal feel, assuring performance and safety in all conditions and environments.

Wheel options range from 21” to 23”, fitted with a range of summer, winter, all-season, all-terrain and sport tires, all especially developed by Pirelli for the Lamborghini Urus and with widths varying between front and rear to enhance stability and sportive driving behavior.

Interior

The Urus is as much a luxury SUV as the most powerful, with a super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers. The interior’s design and finish echoes that of the exterior in terms of unmistakable Lamborghini design, colorways and individuality. Inside, the Urus is as clearly a Lamborghini as it is from outside, with a sporty yet luxurious design and finish.

The Urus embodies the Lamborghini principal that a car’s design, power and dynamic capabilities means every driver should feel like a pilot. The Lamborghini Urus is technologically advanced, yet intuitively operable. The driver and passengers are all afforded a low but extremely comfortable super sports car seat position, firmly integrated within the cabin and for the driver, every cockpit control within easy reach. Oriented around the driver, the slim Y design of the dashboard, like double silver wings and connected to the climbing center console, is inspired by the LM002 as well as by current Lamborghini super sports cars. The Lamborghini hexagonal theme echoes throughout the interior, in elements such as air vents and door handles, and even in items such as the cup holders and air bag modules. A multi-function, three-spoke steering wheel incorporates a vibration damper to enhance comfort in all driving conditions. Multifunction switches are intuitively located on the steering wheel to control the Lamborghini Infotainment System (LIS), including car set-up, media, telephone and navigation.

A fully-digital TFT display shows the Urus’ main information in an animated 3D representation and is customizable by the driver.

Seating

Its long wheelbase of 3,003 mm and the low seating position of the occupants creates a comfortable and extremely spacious feel. The Urus ensures luxury and roominess for each of its occupants in seats designed specifically for the Urus Super SUV.

The standard front DNA memory sport seats are fully electric, heated and 12-way adjustable. More luxurious, 18-way fully-electric front seats are available as an option, including features such as ventilation and massage. The rear bench seat as standard comes with a movable and folding seat back and ISOFIX fixings. Providing an extremely comfortable five-seat configuration, the ability to fold and move the rear seat offers maximum versatility and increased luggage capacity for daily use. The rear bench seat can be lowered to substantially extend the trunk space from 616 liters to 1.596 liters. As an option in conjunction with the fully-electric front seats, a more exclusive two-seat rear layout can be specified providing exceptional rear passenger comfort while reflecting the Urus’ sporty character.

Color and trim

Luxury Italian style and craftsmanship resonate through the Urus. Its ergonomic cabin is replete with high quality materials including the finest leather, Alcantara, aluminum, carbon fiber and wood.

Internally the Urus is specified with a Unicolor leather and trim in either Nero Ade or Grigio Octans and five additional optional colors. Dual-color Bicolor Elegante and Bicolor Sportivo specifications with options of both leather and Alcantara are also available. Stitching options and complementary seat belt, floor mat and carpet colors allow clients to customize their Urus in a more sporty or elegant style as required. The dashboard trim is finished in Piano Black and Brushed Aluminum as standard. Optional finishes are offered in Open Pore wood including a combination with aluminum, and a carbon fiber alternative.

An optional Off-Road Package incorporating the TERRA and SABBIA driving modes, includes specific metal-reinforced bumpers and additional underfloor protection for off-roading in snow, forest or even dune surfing.

Lamborghini Infotainment System III (LIS) and connectivity

The Lamborghini Urus infotainment system reflects its luxurious and daily usability, and comes with advanced connectivity features. Included as standard is an LIS touchscreen infotainment display across two screens, perfectly integrated within the Urus’ interior above the center ‘Tamburo’. The upper screen is the key interface for entertainment, managing functions such as media, navigation, telephone and car status information. The lower screen provides a keyboard and hand-writing-compatible screen for inputting information and controlling functions such as climate control and seat heating.

The LIS III integrates innovative connected voice control, able to recognize natural-dialogue voice commands to manage functions such as music, telephone calls or send text messages. Included as standard is a phone holder compartment with wireless charging and voice control; a personal memory profile, USB connections, Bluetooth media streaming, DVD player and a sound system. Other optional features include a TV tuner, DAB and CI card reader, head-up display, a Lamborghini smartphone interface and a smart display for rear seat entertainment. Lamborghini Connect is also offered.

The Lamborghini Smartphone Interface (LSI) allows fully integrated connection of iOS (Apple) and Android (Google) smartphones, supporting the Apple CarPlay TM, Android Auto (90% smartphone market coverage) and Baidu-Carlife (China) as standard.

A sound system featuring eight speakers, driven by four channels comes as standard. A high-end Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound and 1,700 watt output can be specified, with 21 fully active speakers. Produced through close collaboration between Lamborghini, Fraunhofer IIS, and HARMAN, the system creates an immersive, natural 3D sound experience for all Urus occupants, front and rear.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The Lamborghini Urus ADAS systems provide a comprehensive level of safety, security and driving assistance on level 2 (SAE scale). A High Beam Assistant automatically fades headlights in and out of high beam mode as required; front and rear parking sensors and cruise control are also included as standard, as is an innovative PreCognition system preventing or mitigating collision. Optional ADAS systems include traffic management systems, top-view camera and a trailer coupling mode.

The Lamborghini Urus features keyless start via the push ‘Start’ button on the center console, as long as the key is present. Access to the Urus is also granted by touching sensor panels in the doors and tailgate. Personalization settings allow the car to be configured to suit different drivers and to switch easily between up to seven different programmable profiles including seat preferences and EGO driving mode styles, and even Infotainment presetting.

The rear tailgate is electrically operated via a switch on the driver’s door, a button on the key or a manual button on the tailgate itself. An optional ‘virtual pedal’ allows the tailgate to be opened by a kick movement. The tailgate opening angle can be customized by the driver. Easyload Assist, standard on the Urus, allows the height at the rear of the Urus to be lowered for easy loading.