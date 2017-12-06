Fisker previews futuristic electric shuttle for smart cities

Fisker previews futuristic electric shuttle for smart cities

Fisker has partnered with Chinese Hakim Unique Group to develop Orbit, an autonomous shuttle vehicle specifically designed to operate within smart cities.


From the pure emotional design of the E-motion to the purely rational design of the Orbit: with this latest project Fisker is demonstrating its versatility and focus on innovation and technology.

Fisker Orbit Concept Design Render

The Orbit will feature technology based on the research of Fisker’s team, who have been filing patents on solid-state battery technology and announcing several electric vehicle technology breakthroughs.

From a design perspective, the shuttle has a boxy design, large glazed areas integrating a large display for communications and a high-tech interior that maximizes ergonomics and space.

Fisker will begin delivering the first Orbit electric autonomous shuttles by the end of 2018.

About Hakim Unique Group

Hakim Unique Group consists of more than 160 wholly owned or partly controlled companies, and has an intense interest and expertise in developing smart city infrastructure – with a comprehensive range of experts across government, universities, operators and enterprises.

(Source: Fisker)

 

