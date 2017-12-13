Ares Design presents Huracán-based Panther

Italian Ares Design has revealed the first images and details on the Lamborghini Huracán-based Panther, a supercar inspired by the design of the De Tomaso Pantera from the 1970s and the 1980s.

The Modena-based design house, headed by former Lotus boss Dany Bahar, is developing the Panther as its first full original vehicle, after the customization works based on various luxury models done for more than 200 customers since its launch.

The main influence on the design of the Panther, as its name suggests, comes from the De Tomaso Pantera, the mid-engined Italian supercar produced from 1971 to 1992 in 7,000 units.

Among the most distinctive design reminiscences are the fold-down headlights – an iconic elements of the sportscars from that era – and the rear end design, but in general the Panther can be seen as a modern reinterpretation of the original Pantera, as most of the the Pantera styling features do have their counterpart in the Panther: from the wheel arches, to the DLOs graphics, to the rear spoiler.

Original design elements include the large-diameter wheels and the handle-free doors.

The chassis and powertrain are shared with the Lamborghini Huracán, which is equpped with a V10 delivering 572bhp.

The Panther is planned to be produced in a very limited series in Ares Design’s recently announced facility in Modena, Italy, from early 2018.

As AutoCar reports, Dany Bahar commented: “Our new facility in Modena works perfectly for the growing market of special requests from car enthusiasts and Project Panther is the first of a portfolio of cars – and other surprises – that we will be presenting at an official opening in January.”

(Source: Ares Design)