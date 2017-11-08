VW Group and Google working together on quantum computers

The companies have announced a partnership to build up specialist knowledge aimed at traffic optimization, material simulations and new machine learning processes.

At the technology conference “Web Summit 2017” (Lisbon), the Volkswagen Group and Google have announced comprehensive research cooperation in the field of quantum computing.

The two companies will explore the utilization of quantum computers together, with aims to build up specialist knowledge and to carry out practical oriented research.

As part of this collaboration, a team of specialists from Volkswagen and Google will work together using a Google quantum computer.

Quantum computers can solve certain highly complex tasks considerably faster than conventional supercomputers. In some cases, a solution will only be possible with quantum computers.

The Volkswagen Group IT wants to make progress in three development areas on the Google quantum computer. The specialists intend to continue the development of traffic optimization, to explore structures for new materials, especially high-performance batteries for electric vehicles, and to work on artificial intelligence with new machine learning processes.

This collaboration will focus on research for practical applications. Specialists from the Volkswagen Information Technology Centers (IT labs) in San Francisco and Munich will develop algorithms, simulations and optimizations together with the Google experts.

(Source: Google / Volkswagen)

