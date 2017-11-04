Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept

News 4 Nov 2017
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept

The Isuzu FD-SI is a study of a futuristic commercial vehicles for a delivery network with a distinctive honeycomb-designed exterior.


At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Isuzu has presented the FD-SI Concept, a boxy-shaped, futuristic commercial vehicle that attempts at expressing “how exciting the future delivery could be.”

Isuzu FD SI Concept

The vertical layout of the rear end and the original design of the front end remind of industrial vehicles or trains rather than cars and underline the particular nature of the concept.

Isuzu FD SI Concept

The most distinctive design feature is the honeycomb design of the cargo space, which allows to achieve a good compromise between strength and storage space. To maximize the efficiency, the company envisions the use of special, pilable hexagonal-shaped boxes.

Isuzu FD SI Concept

The exterior combines two main surfaces – with the light blue body panels being visually “wrapped” by an outer silver shell.

Isuzu FD SI Concept Interior

The interior space is almost entirely dedicated to the cargo area, with a centrally positioned single driver’s seat for “high operability and comfortable living space.”

Isuzu FD SI Concept Interior Cockpit and steering wheel

(Source: Isuzu)

Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 3
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 1
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 6
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 2
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 4
Tokyo 2017: Isuzu FD-SI Concept - Image 5

