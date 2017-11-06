Tokyo 2017: Nissan IMx Concept

At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Nissan has presented IMx, an all-electric crossover concept vehicle featuring a fully autonomous driving system and a range of more than 600 kilometres (373miles).

The concept showcases Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility, represented by its Intelligent Mobility program, which aims at combining efficiency with driving enjoyment.

The surface language uses clean, tight surfaces defined by precise, almost straight lines that intersect at very sharp angles.

The surfaces of the front area feature a distinctive treatment, with trapezoid-shaped quarter panels that are almost detached from the main body.

While a bit lacking in terms of elegance and unity, the overall result is characterized by a rather consistent styling.

With the IMx Concept one of the goals of Nissan designers was to break the boundaries between interior and exterior, by creating a cabin that without sacrificing privacy, conveys a sense of openness.

The cabin features a flat floor (enabled by the electric drivetrain), with large individual seats featuring full-width headrests with a distinctive hexagon-based 3D pattern inspired bykumiki, a Japanese interlocking wood puzzle. Another diagonal pattern is laser-etched on the surface of the seats.

All the controls are included in the car’s panoramic OLED instrument panel displays which supports AI and gestures.

For more information check the press release reported below.

(Source: Nissan)

Read Press Release