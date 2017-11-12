Mitsubishi e-Volution Concept

Revealed at the 2017 Tokyo Show, the e-Volution Concept is an all-electric high-performance SUV that embodies Mitsubishi’s new brand strategy and design direction.

Based on the “Drive your Ambition” global tagline, the new strategy reflects “an adventurous and progressive mindset for inspirational design and product.”

The e-Volution Concept is presented as a technical prototype and marks the company goals of expanding its customer base and accelerate its EV deployment and development of systems integrating AI, connectivity, on-board and cloud computing.

MMC has adopted a design philosophy under the title “Robust & Ingenious”. “We aim to provide vehicles that fulfill our customers’ desires through outstanding design, combined with the power, authenticity and carefully-considered functionality Mitsubishi Motors is known for,” said MMC Head of Global Design Tsunehiro Kunimoto.

The design language is “a study in contrasts”. MMC vehicles of the future are meant to be sincere, tough, and functional. At the same time, they will be clever, resourceful, style-setting and technologically advanced.

From the official Press Release:

Exterior Design

The design expresses the readiness to grip the ground with all four-wheels, and the agility of a high performance cross-country tourer.

The front end design is a fresh take on MMC’s archetypal Dynamic Shield design. The black grille is shielded under glass, a subtle hint that this car is a high performance electric vehicle. Protected under the glass, and accentuated by blue lines for emphasis, sit cameras and sensors.

Large air intakes are located beneath the headlamps, ready to cool the electric brake calipers. Adding to the vehicle’s excellent aerodynamics, the drawn-in air passes jet tailfins on the C-pillars before exiting on either side of the rear bumper.

A sharply slanted front windshield and short overhangs give the e-Volution Concept a unique side profile that has not been possible before the arrival of electric propulsion.

High ground clearance, short overhangs, strong shoulders, and narrow hips project nimbleness and agility. Muscular tires that protrude at the four corners communicate powerful 4WD torque. Bars running from front to rear along either side of the roof enhance the vehicle’s muscular attitude.

The large hexagon shape at the rear draws inspiration from the spare tire cover of the quintessential SUV, the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero, a hallmark of off-road driving, and one of the most iconic chapters of MMC’s heritage.

Interior Design

Inside, the cockpit shows that its designers suddenly had the freedom to go beyond the traditional firewall. The concept is powered by three electric motors, and the absence of a big internal combustion engine under the hood gave designers the space to realize a radically novel cockpit. Its instrument panel appears to float in front of the driver.

It is a MMC vehicle, and the instrument panel adopts MMC’s trademark horizontal styling, with the focus on information above the axis and on operation below. Acting like a level in an electronic viewfinder, the horizontal instrument panel makes it easier to sense the state of the vehicle during driving – form follows function well down the road.

A large flat screen spans the full width of the dashboard. It displays outside conditions, navigation and coaching information.

The large screen is flanked by two smaller screens, showing images from front and rear cameras. Full-glass windows provide near unobstructed 360-degree visibility, for a feeling more akin to a jet fighter than a car.

Technologies

The high-torque, high-performance electric motors are fed by a high-capacity battery system to deliver the smooth and powerfully responsive performance that distinguishes EVs from ICE-powered vehicles.

The drive battery is located under the floor mid-ship of the vehicle, providing a low center of gravity for the utmost driving stability.

The triple motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels, complemented by a new Dual Motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) system that couples two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring AYC unit.

All of this is integrated into MMC’s unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) vehicle dynamic control system. Cornering performance and traction performance are improved.

AI system: The brain of the e-Volution Concept is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities.

By making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, the motoring experience is brought to a new level. A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver, and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise.

After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display.

(Source: Mitsubishi)