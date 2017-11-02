Mazda Vision Coupe Concept

At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Mazda has presented the Vision Coupe, an elegant study that introduces a new design direction, embodying minimalist Japanese aesthetic.

With the Vision Coupe Mazda designers wanted to set the stage for a new start for the company’s “KODO – Soul of Motion” design language.

Exterior Design

This renewed design philosophy leaves behind the rhythmical motion elements found in prior iterations of KODO, and opts instead for a minimalist form that strips away all non-essential elements to embody a “less is more” aesthetic.

This trend had been already introduced with the 2015 RX-Vision Concept, which has had a strong influence on the Vision Coupe on many levels.

The proportions are sleek and elegant, with a set-back cabin, long hood and a silhouette defined by few flowing, curved lines.

Seen from the side, the concept features a uninterrupted arched shoulder line, which is complemented by the roofline and the hood crease lines.

The surface treatment uses very few character lines and well defined intersections with small fillet radii.

The flanks are deeply sculpted and uninterrupted, except for the blade-shaped air outtake the behind the front wheels.

The front end features a shark-shaped nose and an interesting transition from the headlights to the grille.

Both the headlights and the tail lights are very compact, which contrasts with the overall dimensions as well as with today’s common trends.

“A powerful axis runs from the badge on the grille through to the one at the rear, evoking the look and feel of supple steel. All movements centre on this vector, creating a “one motion form” that is extraordinarily simple yet conveys a sense of speed.”

“The sharp and powerful highlight on the body shoulder is the primary focus of this model’s design and imparts a dignified air of tension. The sides of the body are crafted to present linear transitions in light and shadow that change continuously in conjunction with the car’s motion. This subtle movement of light and shadow makes the Mazda VISION COUPE look truly alive.”

“The challenge in designing this concept model was to achieve a simple form upon which sharp, powerful highlights contrast against subtle transitions of light to create a new sense of vitality.”

Interior Design

“The interior applies the concept of ma (literally “space”) from traditional Japanese architecture, combining three-dimensional depth with a strong longitudinal axis to produce a relaxed space while maintaining the feeling of motion.”

As with the exterior, the interior has a minimum number of visible controls, and most of the surfaces are clean and uncluttered.

The cabin is completely wrapped in dark brown leather which in combination with the dark wood trims gives the Vision Coupe an elegant, almost classic look.

Design Videos

(Source: Mazda)

Read Press Release