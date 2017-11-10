Lexus LS + Concept

Concept Cars 10 Nov 2017
Lexus LS + Concept

The Lexus LS+ Concept gives some indications on the design of the company’s future LS flagship and showcases an AI-powered automated driving system.


The LS+ Concept Concept integrates technologies and styling elements that Lexus is planning to integrate in its production models starting from 2020.

Lexus LS Concept

The design is an evolution of the brand’s L-finesse design philosophy, and features a renewed Spindle Grille, with a large grille shutter that contributes to both improved cooling and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Additional distinctive touches include the partly laser-lit headlamps and rear lamps, as well as the sleek electronic side mirrors/cameras.

Lexus LS Concept

From a technological standpoint, the concept integrates several automated driving systems, which are already capable of automated merging, lane changes and diverging, as well as keep a vehicle in its lane and maintain vehicle-to-vehicle distance.

Lexus LS Concept Front end grilles

Lexus LS Concept Headlight design

Lexus LS Concept Tail Light design

Lexus LS Concept Wheel design

Ad advanced communication system allows the vehicle to communicate with a data center to update its systems’ software, while the onboard AI system can learn from big data, including information on roads and surrounding areas.

This allows the car to “grow along with its users”, which according to Lexus “represents a new age for the image of cars to which people can become emotionally attached.”

Lexus LS Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Show

Lexus LS Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Show

(Source: Lexus)

Tags

Image Gallery

Lexus LS + Concept - Image 9
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 14
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 5
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 12
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 8
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 7
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 3
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 1
Lexus LS + Concept - Image 13

Related Stories

Lamborghini and MIT reveal Terzo Millennio Concept

Lamborghini and MIT reveal Terzo Millennio Concept

Lamborghini and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have collaborated on the development of  new design study that envisions design and technologies for the future.
Audi Aicon Concept: Design Gallery

Audi Aicon Concept: Design Gallery

Presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Aicon concept is a 5.5 meter long, four-door technology demonstrator with a sleek, single-box styling and several design innovations.
Tokyo 2017: Nissan IMx Concept

Tokyo 2017: Nissan IMx Concept

At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Nissan has presented IMx, an all-electric crossover concept vehicle featuring a fully autonomous driving system and a range of more than 600 kilometres (373miles).

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom