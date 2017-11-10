The Lexus LS+ Concept gives some indications on the design of the company’s future LS flagship and showcases an AI-powered automated driving system.

The LS+ Concept Concept integrates technologies and styling elements that Lexus is planning to integrate in its production models starting from 2020.

The design is an evolution of the brand’s L-finesse design philosophy, and features a renewed Spindle Grille, with a large grille shutter that contributes to both improved cooling and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Additional distinctive touches include the partly laser-lit headlamps and rear lamps, as well as the sleek electronic side mirrors/cameras.

From a technological standpoint, the concept integrates several automated driving systems, which are already capable of automated merging, lane changes and diverging, as well as keep a vehicle in its lane and maintain vehicle-to-vehicle distance.

Ad advanced communication system allows the vehicle to communicate with a data center to update its systems’ software, while the onboard AI system can learn from big data, including information on roads and surrounding areas.

This allows the car to “grow along with its users”, which according to Lexus “represents a new age for the image of cars to which people can become emotionally attached.”

(Source: Lexus)