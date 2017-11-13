Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Honda has revealed the Sports Vision Gran Turismo, a sportscar concept developed in partnership with the Gran Turismo franchise.


The “Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo” mid-engined, 2-seater coupe was born from a collaboration between the Honda design team and Gran Turismo.

Design

The basic ideas behind this pure sportscar concept came from Honda’s corporate culture for doing things that simply ‘looks fun’ and its motto ‘Power of Dreams’.

The development started with a competition amongst their designers from all over the world. The competition was won by Ben Davidson and the team at the company’s Los Angeles studio.

In the later stages of the design process the team was also joined by both Japanese and US designers, who gave their inputs and contribution.

The quarter scale model was built in the U.S., while the modeling data and hardware was developed in Japan.

Honda’s ‘Human Centered Design’ direction influenced the placement of the driver, engine, and tires.

These elements determine the structure of the car; furthermore, the design and proportion of the exterior make the car appear as though it is in motion even at a standstill.

The two-seat interior has a high-tech, industrial design-inspired look, with sharp angles between the main lines and a cloche-shaped steering wheel.

Technical features

The concept makes extensive use of carbon fiber components, thus achieving a claimed total weight of just 899 kg.

The mid-mounted 1998cc 4 inline cylinder turbocharged unit features Honda’s iconic DOHC-VTEC, and delivers 410ps at 7500 rpm, transferred through an 8 speed dual clutch transmission.

The aerodynamic performance was tested not only with computer simulations, but also through a wind tunnel using a full scale model, just as in the development of a real car.

(Source: Gran Turismo, Honda)

