Honda Sports EV Concept

Concept Cars 3 Nov 2017
At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Honda has presented the Sports EV Concept, a compact sportscar based on the same idea of joy of driving introduced by the recent Urban EV Concept.


The Sports EV Concept combines an advanced, performance-oriented EV powertrain with an AI (artificial intelligence) system.

The goal of its playful, clean design is to make users experience the joy of driving as well a sense of unity with the car.

It’s aesthetic language, along with the underlying principles, follow from the Urban EV Concept, which made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and which indicates the technology and design directions for Honda’s future mass-production EV models.

Honda Urban EV Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Show

Above: the Honda Urban EV Concept

Honda has reported that a first model based on the Urban EV concept will go on sale first in Europe, and then in Japan in 2020.

(Source: Honda)

