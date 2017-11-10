Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept

Motorcycles 10 Nov 2017
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept

At the EICMA Show Honda has revealed a concept bike designed at the Rome-based R&D Center and inspired by the Sport Endurance motorbikes from the 1980s.


The Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept is based on the CB 1000R and is Honda’s latest result of the ongoing research around the ‘Neo Sports Café’ design theme.

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept and designer Valerio Aiello

Penned by designer Valerio Aiello, the CB4 Interceptor features flowing lines, a total black color scheme and some futuristic solutions.

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept detail Headlight

Among these is the fan integrated in the headlight, which is used to convert the motorcycle’s kinetic energy to power the touch-screen located on the tank.

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept detail

The screen provides constant connectivity, to allow the rider to follow the road through digital maps, make emergency calls or simply to connect devices.

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept

The concept is on display at the EICMA Show (Milan, 9-12 November 2017) , where Honda is showcasing and celebrating the work of its Design Studio, which already penned the CB4 and Six50 in 2015 and the CB1100TR in 2016.

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept detail rear light

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept

(Source: Honda)

Image Gallery

Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 10
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 1
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 15
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 14
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 7
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 5
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 11
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 4
Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept - Image 16

