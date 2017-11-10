At the EICMA Show Honda has revealed a concept bike designed at the Rome-based R&D Center and inspired by the Sport Endurance motorbikes from the 1980s.

The Honda CB4 Interceptor Concept is based on the CB 1000R and is Honda’s latest result of the ongoing research around the ‘Neo Sports Café’ design theme.

Penned by designer Valerio Aiello, the CB4 Interceptor features flowing lines, a total black color scheme and some futuristic solutions.

Among these is the fan integrated in the headlight, which is used to convert the motorcycle’s kinetic energy to power the touch-screen located on the tank.

The screen provides constant connectivity, to allow the rider to follow the road through digital maps, make emergency calls or simply to connect devices.

The concept is on display at the EICMA Show (Milan, 9-12 November 2017) , where Honda is showcasing and celebrating the work of its Design Studio, which already penned the CB4 and Six50 in 2015 and the CB1100TR in 2016.

(Source: Honda)