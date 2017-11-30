CCS accepting applications for a Full-Time Undergraduate Transportation Design Faculty Member

The College for Creative Studies is looking for an outstanding transportation visionary, with an obsession for problem solving and OEM Exterior Design expertise. The future relies on creativity and you will have an opportunity to shape the thinking and processes that define it. Come join this dynamic and international team and be a part of imagining new transportation forms and use, and then helping to develop the processes that make it real. You will be influencing 21st century college curriculum for tomorrows mobility leadership, and then teaching it to the most talented students in the world.

This position opening is for a full-time faculty member in the Transportation Design department. The primary focus of the successful applicant will be to develop and teach leading automotive exterior design principles as well as broad speculative investigations of future mobility ecosystems. This position reports to the Chair of the Transportation Design Department within the Undergraduate Studies Division. Rank and compensation are commensurate with qualifications, skills and experience.

Position Accountabilities and Essential Functions:

Teach three classes per semester and mentor undergraduate students in transportation design, during the academic year;

Summer projects, workshops, promotional travel during 2-month summer break (negotiable);

Participate in the continuous development of the undergraduate transportation design curriculum;

Represent the department professionally in maintaining strong corporate partnerships for sponsored projects, internships, and full-time positions for students;

Collaborate and communicate as a team member of the department and the larger CCS community, faculty, and staff;

Represent the department locally and abroad for promotional and professional development purposes, as well as occasionally lead international Transportation Design workshops;

The faculty member may also be called upon to teach or advise graduate level transportation design courses, as well as teach in other appropriate departments of the College.

Required Qualifications:

Preferred candidates will have a terminal degree (i.e., MFA, MDes, or equivalent exemplary professional experience) in industrial or transportation design. Candidates with an undergraduate degree and a proven track record of industry success or extensive teaching experience with demonstrable skillsets, may also be considered.

Necessary skills include:

Fluency in the product development and design processes with industry leading skillsets as related to exterior automotive design;

Exemplary 2D and 3D visualization skills, including traditional and digital sketching, rendering, modeling, and mock-up creation;

Fluency with Adobe Creative Suite and Autodesk 3D platform with additional 3D modelling / visualization platforms a plus;

The ability to demonstrate advanced exterior conceptual design ideation processes and sketch / rendering techniques;

Strong knowledge of materials and processes used in vehicle development, as well as a passion for future technologies and systems;

Knowledge and enthusiasm for sustainable design and its’ potential for social impact as related to mobility and the future of the transportation industry;

Outstanding oral and written communication skills, and a passion for being an integral part of a team.

About the Department:

The CCS Transportation Design Department is a global leader in transportation design education with graduates employed at OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide. The department offers both the Bachelor and Master of Fine Arts degrees and currently enrolls some 200 students at the undergraduate level. Students are offered three areas of specialization; automotive design, vehicle design and mobility design, which focusses on speculative opportunities for multimodal systems of shared use transportation. There are currently four full-time faculty, a full-time model / fabrication coordinator, as well as the department chair and our department administrator. The department has outstanding facilities, including cutting edge digital VR visualization systems, large open studio spaces and a very well-equipped model / fabrication shop. Industry sponsored projects are typically part of the upper level studio work. Study abroad agreements are in place with schools globally, as well as a robust internship program. The department is located in the A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education, a 760,000-square foot National Register of Historic Places building designed by Alfred Kahn and the birthplace of American automotive design under Harley Earl, the first head of design for General Motors.

About CCS:

College for Creative Studies is a nonprofit institution and one of the world’s leading art and design colleges. CCS has state-of-the art facilities to support the complete range of creative production, from traditional art forms such as painting, glassblowing, foundry, and printmaking to the most contemporary systems, including the latest digital imaging technology and rapid prototyping output tools. The College currently enrolls more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 12 majors: Advertising Copywriting, Advertising Design, Communication Design (formerly Graphic Design), Crafts, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design. The College also offers teacher certification in Art Education. In addition, CCS offers the Master of Fine Arts degree in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Design, and Transportation Design. These programs are based in a unique and dynamic interdisciplinary environment that provides students with the ideal educational setting. The success of alumni validates the quality of the College’s programs: CCS has been ranked by LinkedIn as a top 3 design school in the US and the best in the Midwest based on alumni success.

How To Apply:

Applicants are encouraged to apply immediately. The search will close when a suitable candidate is hired.

A cover letter, resume/CV, statement of teaching philosophy, digital portfolio including samples of professional, independent projects, and student work (if applicable) should be sent to: hr@collegeforcreativestudies.edu with “BFA Transportation Design Full-Time Faculty” in the subject line

The College for Creative Studies is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.