Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut

Concept Cars 5 Oct 2017

At the upcoming 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 Suzuki will present a group of concept cars including the e-Survivor compact SUV and a number of practical compact mini wagons and crossovers.


The most distinctive vehicle in the group is the e-Survivor, a compact SUV equipped with a four-wheel-drive system and independent wheel motors.

The futuristic look reinterprets the identities of the Vitara and the Jimny and manages to convey the idea of an essential, rugged off-road with an advanced technology. The good drivability is made possible by the ladder frame and lightweight compact body.

Another study to be unveiled in Tokyo is the Spacia Concept, a concept model of the Spacia, a user-friendly, tall miniwagon with low floor that offers a sense of excitement and fun.

Suzuki Spacia Concept

The Spacia Custom Concept variant aims at providing more distinctive styling and a powerful presence.

Suzuki Spacia Custom Concept

The XBEE (cross-bee) is a crossover wagon exploring a different genre. It will be presented in two variants: the XBee Outdoor Adventure, designed for grownups who love camping, and the XBee Street Adventure, expressing the fun of a crossover in the city.

Suzuki XBee

Suzuki XBee Outdoor Adventure Concept

Suzuki XBee Street Adventure

Lastly, the Carry Open-Air Market Concept is designed as a mobile shop truck at an open-air minitruck market with enhanced cabin space and user-friendliness.

Suzuki Carry Open-Air Market Concept

(Source: Suzuki)

Tags

Image Gallery

Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 2
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 5
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 7
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 4
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 1
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 3
Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut - Image 6

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom