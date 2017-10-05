Suzuki previews e-Survivor and other concepts ahead of Tokyo debut

At the upcoming 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 Suzuki will present a group of concept cars including the e-Survivor compact SUV and a number of practical compact mini wagons and crossovers.

The most distinctive vehicle in the group is the e-Survivor, a compact SUV equipped with a four-wheel-drive system and independent wheel motors.

The futuristic look reinterprets the identities of the Vitara and the Jimny and manages to convey the idea of an essential, rugged off-road with an advanced technology. The good drivability is made possible by the ladder frame and lightweight compact body.

Another study to be unveiled in Tokyo is the Spacia Concept, a concept model of the Spacia, a user-friendly, tall miniwagon with low floor that offers a sense of excitement and fun.

The Spacia Custom Concept variant aims at providing more distinctive styling and a powerful presence.

The XBEE (cross-bee) is a crossover wagon exploring a different genre. It will be presented in two variants: the XBee Outdoor Adventure, designed for grownups who love camping, and the XBee Street Adventure, expressing the fun of a crossover in the city.

Lastly, the Carry Open-Air Market Concept is designed as a mobile shop truck at an open-air minitruck market with enhanced cabin space and user-friendliness.

