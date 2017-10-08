Sharpen your pen: Inktober 2017 has started!

The initiative started by Jake Parker in 2009 has now become a global phenomenon involving a multitude of artists and designers of all levels. So, are you ready to get in?


The idea behind the original Inktober by Utah illustrator Jake Parker was a personal challenge: to create 31 drawings in 31 days.

Year after year this challenge has grown exponentially but the idea is still the same: having fun and practicing one’s drawing skills without overthinking about polishing and refining the drawing – that’s why it’s about ink drawings and not pencil drawings – even if pencil underdrawings are allowed.

All drawings should be tagged with the hashtags #inktober and #inktober2017 and posted online – Instagram is the favorite platform but other channels are also fine.

Inktober 2017 Official Prompt List

The “official” list of daily themes

Even some mainstream companies are involved, with Autodesk offering a free brush set for its SketchBook application.

Here are some other designers worth checking out during the Inktober challenge (and probably even afterwards).

Even if you missed the first days, there is still time to take up this fun, inspiring challenge: after only 5 days there are already 1 million posts tagged #inktober2017.

Quantas landbus down for repairs #inktober #koala #drawing

Un post condiviso da Vaughan Ling (@heavypoly) in data: 3 Ott 2017 alle ore 21:40 PDT

If you need some information on the materials (pen, paper, etc.) needed for starting out, inktober.com has a list or, alternatively, you can watch the recent video by the great Scott Robertson – you can check his own daily ink drawings following his Instagram page.

If you want to share your own sketches or your favorite ones, you can leave a link in the comment section below.

(Source: Inktober, Instagram, Scott Robertson)

Sharpen your pen: Inktober 2017 has started! - Image 1
Sharpen your pen: Inktober 2017 has started! - Image 2

