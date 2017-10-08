Sharpen your pen: Inktober 2017 has started!

The idea behind the original Inktober by Utah illustrator Jake Parker was a personal challenge: to create 31 drawings in 31 days.
Year after year this challenge has grown exponentially but the idea is still the same: having fun and practicing one’s drawing skills without overthinking about polishing and refining the drawing – that’s why it’s about ink drawings and not pencil drawings – even if pencil underdrawings are allowed.
All drawings should be tagged with the hashtags #inktober and #inktober2017 and posted online – Instagram is the favorite platform but other channels are also fine.
Even some mainstream companies are involved, with Autodesk offering a free brush set for its SketchBook application.
Here are some other designers worth checking out during the Inktober challenge (and probably even afterwards).
- Arthur Martins, Exterior Lead Designer at Faraday Future
- Swaroop Roy, Senior Designer at Renault
- Vaughan Ling from Heavy Poly
- Luigi Memola, concept designer
- Benjamin Last, concept designer
- Olli Seppälä, Illustrator and designer
- Ian McQue (he’s not a transportation designer, but his work is stunning)
Even if you missed the first days, there is still time to take up this fun, inspiring challenge: after only 5 days there are already 1 million posts tagged #inktober2017.
If you need some information on the materials (pen, paper, etc.) needed for starting out, inktober.com has a list or, alternatively, you can watch the recent video by the great Scott Robertson – you can check his own daily ink drawings following his Instagram page.
If you want to share your own sketches or your favorite ones, you can leave a link in the comment section below.
(Source: Inktober, Instagram, Scott Robertson)
