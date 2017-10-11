Scholarships for SPD Master in Car Design 2017: the winners

We are happy to announce the results of this year’s selection for the SPD Master in Car Design. There are two full scholarships, one 70% and one 50%.

Due to the quality of the applications received, the SPD (Scuola Politecnica di Design) and Volkswagen Design jury members decided to award more scholarships than initially planned.

Damian Wolinsky and Antoine Crobe are each awarded a full 100% scholarship worth €16,800 .

and are each awarded a . Arturo Olmedo Gomez has won a 70% scholarship, worth € 11,760 .

has won a . Jose Manuel Ramirez Morente has been awarded a 50% scholarship, worth € 8,400.

Congratulations to all the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at SPD.

For more information on the Master check the official website.