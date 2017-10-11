Scholarships for SPD Master in Car Design 2017: the winners

Due to the quality of the applications received, the SPD (Scuola Politecnica di Design) and Volkswagen Design jury members decided to award more scholarships than initially planned.
- Damian Wolinsky and Antoine Crobe are each awarded a full 100% scholarship worth €16,800.
- Arturo Olmedo Gomez has won a 70% scholarship, worth € 11,760.
- Jose Manuel Ramirez Morente has been awarded a 50% scholarship, worth € 8,400.
Congratulations to all the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at SPD.
