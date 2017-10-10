Peugeot L750 R Hybrid Vision Gran Turismo

To mark the release of the new PS4 video game Gran Turismo Sport, Peugeot has unveiled the L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, a radical racing car based on the 2016 Peugeot L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo.


The original L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo concept was unveiled in May 2016 to celebrate the centenary of the Indianapolis 500 victory by Dario Resta and his Peugeot L45.

The virtual sportscar shares with the previous model the extremely low stance, a carbon-fibre monocoque structure and many distinctive stylistic features of the Peugeot brand.

The L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo is virtually equipped with a 580 hp internal-combustion engine and a 170 hp electric motor, which is fed by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery.

The entire engine and transmission assembly, featuring a sequential 7-speed gearbox, is mounted on the rear axle.

Additional technical highlights include a dual-circuit hydraulic braking system and four ventilated carbon discs, independent front and rear suspensions varying the ride height according to the car’s speed, and forged-magnesium wheels.

The estimated weight of the car is just 825 kg—175 kg lighter than the Peugeot L 500 R HYbrid— which enable it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

(Source: Peugeot)

