New Designing for the Future Competition launched by Ford and LTU

Car Design Competitions 4 Oct 2017

Ford Motor Company Fund and Lawrence Technological University have announced a new edition of the “Designing for the Future” Competition, open to students interested in  LTU’s Transportation Design and Industrial Design programs.


2018 Designing for the Future Competition Poster

Like for the past editions, the “Designing For the Future Competition” will award over $100,000 in scholarships to four finalists (*).

In order to participate, high school seniors and recent high school graduates need to apply to Lawrence Technological University by Sunday Nov 12, 2017.

9-11th grade high school students do not have to apply to LTU: they can participate to win LTU’s summer camp design scholarships. Three finalists will be awarded.

2015 Designing for the Future Competition Board Callouts

For this new edition the design brief asks participants to create “the vehicle they want to go to school in”. 

All participants must submit their design proposal by Sunday Nov 19, 2017.

Finalists will be informed in December 2017 to attend the Detroit Auto Show, with the winner announcement taking place on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

For more information visit the competition web page.

(Image Courtesy: Ford / LTU for Car Body Design)

(*) Scholarships are only valid for students enrolling and starting program in Fall 2018 only for LTU’s Transportation Design or Industrial Design program. Scholarships cannot be transferred to another academic year, but contestants can make another submission the following year.

Tags

Image Gallery

New Designing for the Future Competition launched by Ford and LTU - Image 1
New Designing for the Future Competition launched by Ford and LTU - Image 2

Related Stories

Designing for the Future Competition: the winners

Designing for the Future Competition: the winners

At the 2012 North American International Auto Show Ford has announced the winners of the “Designing for the Future” Competition, started in collaboration with Lawrence Technological University.
Designing for the Future Competition 2014

Designing for the Future Competition 2014

Ford Motor Company Fund and Lawrence Technological University are launching the 2014 edition of their "Designing for the Future Competition", with over $100,000 in scholarships to be awarded.
Designing for the Future Competition 2012

Designing for the Future Competition 2012

Lincoln and Lawrence Tech have launched the 2nd annual “Designing for the Future” Competition with $75,000 in scholarships to be awarded.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2017 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom