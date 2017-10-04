New Designing for the Future Competition launched by Ford and LTU

Ford Motor Company Fund and Lawrence Technological University have announced a new edition of the “Designing for the Future” Competition, open to students interested in LTU’s Transportation Design and Industrial Design programs.

Like for the past editions, the “Designing For the Future Competition” will award over $100,000 in scholarships to four finalists (*).

In order to participate, high school seniors and recent high school graduates need to apply to Lawrence Technological University by Sunday Nov 12, 2017.

9-11th grade high school students do not have to apply to LTU: they can participate to win LTU’s summer camp design scholarships. Three finalists will be awarded.

For this new edition the design brief asks participants to create “the vehicle they want to go to school in”.

All participants must submit their design proposal by Sunday Nov 19, 2017.

Finalists will be informed in December 2017 to attend the Detroit Auto Show, with the winner announcement taking place on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

For more information visit the competition web page.

(Image Courtesy: Ford / LTU for Car Body Design)

(*) Scholarships are only valid for students enrolling and starting program in Fall 2018 only for LTU’s Transportation Design or Industrial Design program. Scholarships cannot be transferred to another academic year, but contestants can make another submission the following year.