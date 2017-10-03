Hum3D launches annual Car Render Challenge

The rules are the same of the past editions: participants are asked to create a car 3d model, put it into 3D environment and make a beautiful render.
The contest is open to all 3D artists / designers and does not put any limit to the participant’s ideas: the render can portray an existing or an imaginary vehicle.
The challenge is open for submission until November 29 at 15:00 (GMT).
The selection will take into account the render quality as well as the the appeal of the backstory.
The first three winners will receive a set of software licenses and 3D related prizes, offered by many first class technical sponsors.
These include – among the others – LightWave, V-Ray, Allegorithmic, KeyShot, 3D-Coat, Quixel Suite, Corona Renderer, Redshift and many others.
For more information visit the contest official website.
(Image Courtesy: Hum3D for Car Body Design)
