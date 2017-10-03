Hum3D launches annual Car Render Challenge

Hum3D (previously Humster3D) has launched the fourth edition of its Car Render Challenge, the largest awards event for the car 3d visualization industry. The deadline for submission is November 29th, 2017.

The rules are the same of the past editions: participants are asked to create a car 3d model, put it into 3D environment and make a beautiful render.

The contest is open to all 3D artists / designers and does not put any limit to the participant’s ideas: the render can portray an existing or an imaginary vehicle.

The challenge is open for submission until November 29 at 15:00 (GMT).

The selection will take into account the render quality as well as the the appeal of the backstory.

The first three winners will receive a set of software licenses and 3D related prizes, offered by many first class technical sponsors.

These include – among the others – LightWave, V-Ray, Allegorithmic, KeyShot, 3D-Coat, Quixel Suite, Corona Renderer, Redshift and many others.

For more information visit the contest official website.

(Image Courtesy: Hum3D for Car Body Design)