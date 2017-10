Following the first presentation at CES 2017, Honda has announced that at the upcoming Tokyo Show it will debut a new motorcycle concept showcasing the evolution of its self-balancing technology.

The goal of this project is to build a motorcycle that is safer and easier to ride and to move at low speeds.

The design of the updated concept is minimal, with a tubular frame, sharp surfaces, a very short tail and original LED lighting units.

Below we report the presentation of the original concept.

Below is a clip from the public debut of the technology at CES 2017.

(Source: Honda)