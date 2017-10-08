Design Open Source Experiment (DOSE) gives you a chance of being part of a true design team

New York-based designer Fabio Ferrante is launching DOSE, an online community of creative professionals and students that will work on design projects with a real-world design studio approach.

The goal of the Design Open Source Experiment (DOSE for short) is to develop complete design projects in virtual form through an online community and design team. This will give all participants the chance of working on a complex project in team and including it in their portfolios for additional visibility and career possibilities.

The project creator is designer Fabio Ferrante – co-founder of LightNYC design agency and lead designer at Puritalia.

Design Brief

The first project will ask DOSE members to create a full interior for an electric concept car (showcased by the pictures in this page) specifically designed by Fabio Ferrante himself for this purpose.

How it works

The design development will be divided in specific categories, including interior design, interior details, UX/UI interface, graphic design, livery design, exterior details, 3D modeling, 3D animation and also illustration and digital marketing.

The selection of the team that will develop the project will be made of three steps.

During the first stage, those who are interested in participating will submit their proposal in one or more categories using specific hashtags. The first selection will be based on the number of likes received by each entry.

The top ten proposals will be then evaluated by Fabio Ferrante and the DOSE official team, who will define a shortlist of three finalists for each category. For this selection step the jury members will take into consideration the design consistency with the brief guidelines and the originality.

Lastly, the three finalists will be published on the DOSE pages and the category winner will be selected – again – based on the likes received.

Once the final team is assembled, the design process will be carried out as in a real-world automotive design studio environment, under the supervision of Fabio Ferrante, who will act as Design Director.

Those who were not selected will still be able to give their contribution to the project, through an ongoing discussion within the DOSE Community, on the official website and on the closed Facebook group.

A scale model will also be built, thanks to a partnership with NCS Newcast Services, a company specialized in rapid prototyping.

The project is completely free for all participants. Car Body Design will be an official partner of this initiative: we will follow the selection process and the subsequent project development with updates on our website and social channels.

Those who are interested in participating can register at www.fferrante.com/dose

You can find more details as well as the full guidelines at www.fferrante.com/dose-guidelines

(Image Courtesy: DOSE for Car Body Design)